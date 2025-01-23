Mayur's Masaledaar Dhaniya Chicken

Any meat dish that doesn't take elaborate preparation is my favourite. This Masaledaar Dhaniya Chicken recipe gains its meaty deliciousness with just a few masalas and some basic ingredients. But ease of making doesn't mean we are compromising on its taste and appeal in any way.

Its zesty and chatpata gravy packs the earthy flavours of fresh coriander leaves and a couple of whole spices. Keep your marinade an evening prior and you have a lovely Sunday afternoon meal ready in no time.

Pair it with soft phulkas or pav or Jeera Rice and a simple fresh salad or raita for a wonderfully comfy lunch.

Masaledaar Dhaniya Chicken

Serves 2-3

500 gm chicken, curry cut

1 bunch dhaniya or fresh coriander leaves

3 tbsp thick dahi or yoghurt

2 medium-sized onions, thinly sliced

7-8 pods garlic

1-inch piece ginger, peeled and chopped

2 fresh dark green fresh chillies

3-4 fresh light green chillies

2 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

2 tsp red chilly powder

2 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 tejpatta or bay leaves

1 badi elaichi or black cardamom

2 lavang or cloves

5-6 black peppercorns

1 tsp aamchur or dry mango powder

2 tsp toasted kasuri methi or dry fenugreek leaves, crumbled

Juice of half a lemon

4 tbsp oil (I used mustard oil for pungency)

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Hot water, as required

Method

Make a fine paste of coriander leaves, chillies, ginger, garlic, yoghurt in a mixer/blender.

This is our simple marinade.

In a large bowl, place the chicken and rub with the salt, turmeric, lemon juice.

Add the masala paste and marinate in the fridge for at least an hour or better overnight.

This is our simple marinade. In a large bowl, place the chicken and rub with the salt, turmeric, lemon juice. Add the masala paste and marinate in the fridge for at least an hour or better overnight. Heat the oil in a saucepan or a kadhai, over medium heat, and add the whole spices and the chopped onion.

Fry till the onion browns lightly.

Now add the turmeric, chilly powder, cumin, coriander powder.

Stir.

Add the marinated chicken, with its marinade, and braise on a high heat for 5 minutes.

Turn the heat to medium and continue braising for another 5 minutes.

Now add hot water according to the consistency you prefer for a gravy.

Add the salt, aamchur powder.

Let it simmer covered for 12 to 15 minutes or until the chicken is well cooked and a lovely but thin layer of oil floats on top.

Before taking it off the heat, add the garam masala, crushed kasuri methi.

Let it simmer uncovered for another 2 minutes.

Fry till the onion browns lightly. Now add the turmeric, chilly powder, cumin, coriander powder. Stir. Add the marinated chicken, with its marinade, and braise on a high heat for 5 minutes. Turn the heat to medium and continue braising for another 5 minutes. Now add hot water according to the consistency you prefer for a gravy. Add the salt, aamchur powder. Let it simmer covered for 12 to 15 minutes or until the chicken is well cooked and a lovely but thin layer of oil floats on top. Before taking it off the heat, add the garam masala, crushed kasuri methi. Let it simmer uncovered for another 2 minutes. Serve hot with steamed rice or phulkas or bhakris or pav.

Mayur's Note: You can adjust the oil/ghee and chillies as per your taste and preference.