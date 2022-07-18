Recipe: Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Sangita Agrawal's Cauliflower Soup is creamy but uses just a dot of cream.

The food blogger stir-fries garlic, onion and cauliflower till pink, and purees the veggies for a silky texture.

Fried florets of cauliflower and sliced garlic add a crunch to the velvety soup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Cauliflower Soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

2 tbsp small cauliflower florets

4 garlic pods, sliced thin

1 onion, finely chopped

1 potato, peeled and grated

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp butter

1 cup milk + more if required

1 tbsp cream, optional

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground white pepper

Oil for frying

Few sprigs parsley, to garnish

2 tbsp grated cheese of your choice + extra to serve, optional

2 cups of water

Method

Heat the butter and the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add half the garlic and chopped onion.

Fry till golden brown.

Add the cauliflower and cook for 5 minutes more.

Take off heat, and transfer the vegetables into a pressure cooker.

Add the grated potato, salt and 2 cups of water.

Pressure cook over medium heat for 10 minutes of a few whistles.

Cool and transfer into a blender and blend to a smooth puree.

Transfer back into the saucepan and bring to boil over low heat.

Stir in the milk, pepper and nutmeg.

Cook for 5 minutes.

Adjust the thickness by adding more milk if required.

Stir in the cheese.

Keep aside.

Just before serving mix the fried cauliflower in the soup.

Serve the soup topped with a few browned garlic flakes, a sprig of parsley and grated cheese.

Editor's Note: For those who like a little spice, add 1-2 tsp Tabasco and a pinch of black pepper powder.

For a vegan version, substitute butter with cashew butter, milk with almond or soy mik and use vegan cheese.

For a Jain caulflower soup, omit potato, onion and garlic and add additional flavour by adding dried ginger, asafetida, peas puree and a handful of uncooked pasta when adding the milk. You may need to add 1 tbsp cornflour to thicken the soup in absence of potatoes.

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.