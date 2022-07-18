News
Recipe: Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Recipe: Creamy Cauliflower Soup

By SANGITA AGRAWAL
July 18, 2022 09:07 IST
Sangita Agrawal's Cauliflower Soup is creamy but uses just a dot of cream.

The food blogger stir-fries garlic, onion and cauliflower till pink, and purees the veggies for a silky texture.

Fried florets of cauliflower and sliced garlic add a crunch to the velvety soup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Cauliflower Soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 2 tbsp small cauliflower florets
  • 4 garlic pods, sliced thin
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 potato, peeled and grated
  • 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 cup milk + more if required
  • 1 tbsp cream, optional
  • ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp ground white pepper
  • Oil for frying
  • Few sprigs parsley, to garnish
  • 2 tbsp grated cheese of your choice + extra to serve, optional
  • 2 cups of water

Method

  • Heat the butter and the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.
    Add half the garlic and chopped onion.
    Fry till golden brown.
    Add the cauliflower and cook for 5 minutes more.
    Take off heat, and transfer the vegetables into a pressure cooker.
    Add the grated potato, salt and 2 cups of water.
    Pressure cook over medium heat for 10 minutes of a few whistles.
    Cool and transfer into a blender and blend to a smooth puree.
    Transfer back into the saucepan and bring to boil over low heat.
    Stir in the milk, pepper and nutmeg.
    Cook for 5 minutes.
    Adjust the thickness by adding more milk if required.
    Stir in the cheese.
  • In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, fry the 2 tbsp cauliflower florets till golden brown.
    Keep aside.
  • In the same pan, fry the remaining sliced garlic over low heat till crisp and brown.
    Just before serving mix the fried cauliflower in the soup.
    Serve the soup topped with a few browned garlic flakes, a sprig of parsley and grated cheese.

Editor's Note: For those who like a little spice, add 1-2 tsp Tabasco and a pinch of black pepper powder.

For a vegan version, substitute butter with cashew butter, milk with almond or soy mik and use vegan cheese.

For a Jain caulflower soup, omit potato, onion and garlic and add additional flavour by adding dried ginger, asafetida, peas puree and a handful of uncooked pasta when adding the milk. You may need to add 1 tbsp cornflour to thicken the soup in absence of potatoes.

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.

SANGITA AGRAWAL
