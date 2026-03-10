Recipe: Chef Varun's Ragi Veggie Galettes

Chef Varun Inamdar creates tasty little baby vegetable cakes or galettes from ragi or finger millets.
The Indo-Western fusion cakes combine roasted sweet potato, boiled yam, finger millets and mixed vegetables with garam masala, turmeric, coriander and are lightly-fried in soybean oil.
Ragi Veggie Galettes
Serves: 4-5
Ingredients
- 1 cup peeled chopped roasted sweet potatoes
- ½ cup peeled chopped yam, boiled
- ¼ cup ragi or finger millets, pressure-cooked
- ½ cup frozen chopped mixed vegetables, like peas, carrots, beans, cauliflower
- ½ tsp garam masala powder
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- ¼ cup chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro
- ½ tbsp haldi or turmeric powder
- Soybean oil for pan frying the galettes
Method
- In a large bowl, add in all the ingredients and mix well.
Mash roughly but ensure some of the vegetables are left unmashed for added texture.
Pat into cutlets and keep aside.
- Heat the oil in a griddle pan or on a tawa and carefully place the cutlets in/on it.
Pan sear till golden brown on both sides.
Serve warm with ketchup or imli or tamarind sauce
Recipe: Kind courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucina