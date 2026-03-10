Recipe: Chef Varun's Ragi Veggie Galettes

Chef Varun Inamdar creates tasty little baby vegetable cakes or galettes from ragi or finger millets.

The Indo-Western fusion cakes combine roasted sweet potato, boiled yam, finger millets and mixed vegetables with garam masala, turmeric, coriander and are lightly-fried in soybean oil.

Photograph: Chef Varun Inamdar for Rediff

Ragi Veggie Galettes

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

1 cup peeled chopped roasted sweet potatoes

½ cup peeled chopped yam, boiled

¼ cup ragi or finger millets, pressure-cooked

½ cup frozen chopped mixed vegetables, like peas, carrots, beans, cauliflower

½ tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

¼ cup chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

½ tbsp haldi or turmeric powder

Soybean oil for pan frying the galettes

Method

In a large bowl, add in all the ingredients and mix well.

Mash roughly but ensure some of the vegetables are left unmashed for added texture.

Pat into cutlets and keep aside.

Heat the oil in a griddle pan or on a tawa and carefully place the cutlets in/on it.

Pan sear till golden brown on both sides.

Serve warm with ketchup or imli or tamarind sauce

Recipe: Kind courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucina