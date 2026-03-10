HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Chef Varun's Ragi Veggie Galettes

Recipe: Chef Varun's Ragi Veggie Galettes

By CHEF VARUN INAMDAR
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 10, 2026 12:18 IST

Chef Varun Inamdar creates tasty little baby vegetable cakes or galettes from ragi or finger millets.

The Indo-Western fusion cakes combine roasted sweet potato, boiled yam, finger millets and mixed vegetables with garam masala, turmeric, coriander and are lightly-fried in soybean oil.

Ragi veggie cakes of galettes

Photograph: Chef Varun Inamdar for Rediff

Ragi Veggie Galettes

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 1 cup peeled chopped roasted sweet potatoes
  • ½ cup peeled chopped yam, boiled
  • ¼ cup ragi or finger millets, pressure-cooked
  • ½ cup frozen chopped mixed vegetables, like peas, carrots, beans, cauliflower
  • ½ tsp garam masala powder
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro
  • ½ tbsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • Soybean oil for pan frying the galettes

Method

  • In a large bowl, add in all the ingredients and mix well.
    Mash roughly but ensure some of the vegetables are left unmashed for added texture.
    Pat into cutlets and keep aside.
  • Heat the oil in a griddle pan or on a tawa and carefully place the cutlets in/on it.
    Pan sear till golden brown on both sides.
    Serve warm with ketchup or imli or tamarind sauce

Recipe: Kind courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucina

 
