Recipe: Bethica's Maamouls

Recipe: Bethica's Maamouls

By BETHICA DAS
January 23, 2026 12:39 IST

Maamouls are classic Middle Eastern cookies that have a festive appeal even before you take a bite.

Much of the exoticness comes from their construction. Delicate pastries are stuffed with rich fillings of dates, dry fruit and/or finely-ground nuts like pistachios

"The outer covering is made of semolina, all-purpose flour, melted butter and oil. Cardamom powder and rose water add flavour," says Bethica Das, offering a recipe for the cookies.

"They are shaped in particular wooden moulds. Silicone ones can also be used," Bethica explains. "In case of non-availability of moulds, you can make any design with a fork. These Maamouls are particularly very popular during festivals like Eid, Easter or as a tea time snack. They are also perfect as gifts for your loved ones."

Sharjah-based food blogger, Bethica, who once worked in a bank, loves whipping up all sorts of regional Indian cuisine, her native Bengali, South Indian, Himachal and international dishes.

Please have a look at her recipes here.

maamoul

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Maamouls With Date Filling

Makes: 20 pieces

Ingredients

For the dough for the outer covering: 

  • 1 cup suji or rawa or semolina
  • ¼ cup melted unsalted butter
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tbsp corn flour
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar
  • ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • Pinch salt
  • ½ tsp rose water
  • Warm milk, as required, for kneading the dough

For the filling:

  • 100 gm soft dates, pitted, chopped
  • 2 tbsp almonds and/or pistachios, powdered
  • ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • ½ tsp rose water

Method

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the semolina, melted butter, oil.
    Mix well, cover with cling film and refrigerate overnight.
  • The next day, fluff the mixture using a fork.
    Add the all-purpose flour, corn flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, rose water, cardamom powder.
    Mix well.
    Add the milk little by little and knead into a soft dough.
    Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
  • Line a baking tray with parchment paper and preheat an oven to 200°C for 10 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, process the dates in a mixer and transfer to another bowl.
    Add the powdered pistachios, almonds, cardamom powder, rose water to the processed dates.
    Mix well and shape into small balls.
  • Make equal-sized balls from the semolina dough, each about double the size of the date filling balls.
    Take one dough ball and make an incision in the centre.
    Place a date filling ball inside, seal the edges completely and roll into a smooth ball.
    Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.
    Press each stuffed ball gently into a Maamoul mould and carefully remove.
    Arrange the moulded cookies on the prepared baking tray.
  • Bake at 200°C for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the surface turns lightly golden.
    Take out of the oven and cool completely on a wire rack.
  • Store the Maamouls in an airtight container. 
 
