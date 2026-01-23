Recipe: Bethica's Maamouls

Maamouls are classic Middle Eastern cookies that have a festive appeal even before you take a bite.
Much of the exoticness comes from their construction. Delicate pastries are stuffed with rich fillings of dates, dry fruit and/or finely-ground nuts like pistachios
"The outer covering is made of semolina, all-purpose flour, melted butter and oil. Cardamom powder and rose water add flavour," says Bethica Das, offering a recipe for the cookies.
"They are shaped in particular wooden moulds. Silicone ones can also be used," Bethica explains. "In case of non-availability of moulds, you can make any design with a fork. These Maamouls are particularly very popular during festivals like Eid, Easter or as a tea time snack. They are also perfect as gifts for your loved ones."
Sharjah-based food blogger, Bethica, who once worked in a bank, loves whipping up all sorts of regional Indian cuisine, her native Bengali, South Indian, Himachal and international dishes.
Maamouls With Date Filling
Makes: 20 pieces
Ingredients
For the dough for the outer covering:
- 1 cup suji or rawa or semolina
- ¼ cup melted unsalted butter
- 2 tbsp oil
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp corn flour
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
- ½ tsp baking powder
- Pinch salt
- ½ tsp rose water
- Warm milk, as required, for kneading the dough
For the filling:
- 100 gm soft dates, pitted, chopped
- 2 tbsp almonds and/or pistachios, powdered
- ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
- ½ tsp rose water
Method
- In a mixing bowl, combine the semolina, melted butter, oil.
Mix well, cover with cling film and refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, fluff the mixture using a fork.
Add the all-purpose flour, corn flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, rose water, cardamom powder.
Mix well.
Add the milk little by little and knead into a soft dough.
Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Line a baking tray with parchment paper and preheat an oven to 200°C for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, process the dates in a mixer and transfer to another bowl.
Add the powdered pistachios, almonds, cardamom powder, rose water to the processed dates.
Mix well and shape into small balls.
- Make equal-sized balls from the semolina dough, each about double the size of the date filling balls.
Take one dough ball and make an incision in the centre.
Place a date filling ball inside, seal the edges completely and roll into a smooth ball.
Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.
Press each stuffed ball gently into a Maamoul mould and carefully remove.
Arrange the moulded cookies on the prepared baking tray.
- Bake at 200°C for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the surface turns lightly golden.
Take out of the oven and cool completely on a wire rack.
- Store the Maamouls in an airtight container.