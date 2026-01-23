Recipe: Bethica's Maamouls

Maamouls are classic Middle Eastern cookies that have a festive appeal even before you take a bite.

Much of the exoticness comes from their construction. Delicate pastries are stuffed with rich fillings of dates, dry fruit and/or finely-ground nuts like pistachios

"The outer covering is made of semolina, all-purpose flour, melted butter and oil. Cardamom powder and rose water add flavour," says Bethica Das, offering a recipe for the cookies.

"They are shaped in particular wooden moulds. Silicone ones can also be used," Bethica explains. "In case of non-availability of moulds, you can make any design with a fork. These Maamouls are particularly very popular during festivals like Eid, Easter or as a tea time snack. They are also perfect as gifts for your loved ones."

Sharjah-based food blogger, Bethica, who once worked in a bank, loves whipping up all sorts of regional Indian cuisine, her native Bengali, South Indian, Himachal and international dishes.

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Maamouls With Date Filling

Makes: 20 pieces

Ingredients

For the dough for the outer covering:

1 cup suji or rawa or semolina

¼ cup melted unsalted butter

2 tbsp oil

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp corn flour

¼ cup powdered sugar

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

½ tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

½ tsp rose water

Warm milk, as required, for kneading the dough

For the filling:

100 gm soft dates, pitted, chopped

2 tbsp almonds and/or pistachios, powdered

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

½ tsp rose water

Method