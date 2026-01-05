Recipe: Hitesh's Shakshouka

If you prefer to start your day with eggs for breakfast, then definitely opt for this North African delicacy with a desi tadka!

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Shakshouka

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 onion, sliced

4 medium-sized tomatoes

½ yellow bell pepper or yellow capsicum

½ red bell pepper

5-6 garlic pods, chopped

2 green chillies

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

2 tsp paprika powder

1 tsp oregano powder

1 cube cheese

2 tbsp oil/butter

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

Handful of fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Method