Recipe: Hitesh's Shakshouka

If you prefer to start your day with eggs for breakfast, then definitely opt for this North African delicacy with a desi tadka!
Shakshouka
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 1 onion, sliced
- 4 medium-sized tomatoes
- ½ yellow bell pepper or yellow capsicum
- ½ red bell pepper
- 5-6 garlic pods, chopped
- 2 green chillies
- 1 tsp black pepper powder
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin powder
- 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- 1 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder
- 2 tsp paprika powder
- 1 tsp oregano powder
- 1 cube cheese
- 2 tbsp oil/butter
- 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- Handful of fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for garnish
- Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp
Method
- Boil the tomatoes for about 5-6 minutes.
Cool, peel, puree and keep aside.
- In a frying pan, over medium heat, warm the oil/butter.
Add the garlic, green chillies, onions and saute for 2-3 minutes.
Add the capsicum and then add the tomato puree, black pepper powder, oregano, paprika, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt.
Mix well and let it cook for 2-3 minutes more.
Make 4 small pockets in the pan of the fried toppings and crack open the eggs into each pocket.
Grate the cheese over the eggs, garnish with the coriander leaves and let it cook for 2-3 minutes
- Add the olive oil over the cooked eggs and serve hot with bread of your choice