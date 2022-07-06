Recipe: Chef Ajay Thakur's Edamame Hummus

Liven up your pita bread with a different kind of hummus -- Edamame Hummus.

Chef Ajay Thakur replaces chickpeas with edamame, which is a great source of protein, and seasons the hummus with cumin and coriander powder.

You can also check out his handy recipe to make Classic Hummus at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bayroute

Edamame Hummus

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

500 gm edamame beans (available frozen in pods in gourmet grocery stores and the beans should be removed from the pods)

100 gm tahini paste

100 ml lemon juice

5 gm garlic, peeled

1 big onion, chopped

3 gm jeera or cumin powder, roasted

5 gm dhania or coriander powder

200 ml extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Water to boil the edamame

Chilled mineral or filtered or boiled water

Salt to taste

To garnish

Edible flowers, available fresh at vegetable stockists who supply exotic vegetables

Truffle oil, optional

A few blanched edamame beans.

Method

Heat 3-4 cups water in a medium-sized heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.

Add salt.

When the water comes to a boil, add the edamame beans and let it cook uncovered for 5 minutes.

Take off heat.

Drain.

Keep aside to cool.

Add the coriander powder, roasted cumin powder, salt, olive oil.

Blend until smooth.

Add the tahini paste, lemon juice and blend until absorbed.

Transfer into a small bowl, stir in the chopped parsley.

Garnish with edible flowers, edamame beans and drizzle some truffle oil

Serve with pita chips, pitas, lavash, sticks of carrot and cucumber or crisp pieces of toast.

This hummus can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for a few days or stored frozen for much longer.

Note: If you desire a spicy hummus, garnish with red chilly powder.

For a Jain version, omit the garlic and onions and add a generous pinch of hing or asafetida.

This hummus is ideal for shawarma. Replace the mayonnaise in Ramapriya Suresh's Street-Style Chicken Shawarma recipe with hummus or add both.

Chef Ajay Thakur is the corporate chef at Bayroute, a restaurant in Mumbai.