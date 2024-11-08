News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Chaler Payesh

Recipe: Chaler Payesh

By REDIFF FOOD
November 08, 2024 15:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rice pudding is as universal as bread.

Every culture makes its own version of it. Usually it contains nuts. The spices can differ. Sometimes cinnamon, or nutmeg or cardamom or maybe vanilla add special flavour. In addition or instead of milk, coconut milk may be used. The pudding might be spiked with liqueur and garnished with butter.

Filipino Beko has coconut and is thick. Swedish rice pudding has berries, whipped cream and is baked. Germans like fresh fruit on their Kalter Milchreis. The Greeks mix in eggs. In Thailand they add mango. New York Italian versions might have rum or amaretto (an almond-based liqueur) or sherry.

Even within India there are umpteen variations. South Indian Payasam is a thinner rice concoction. Kheer is often thicker and might use a fine-grained rice. Bengal's Chaler Payesh, presented below, is thick and packed with nuts. 

Chaler Payesh

Chaler Payesh 

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup basmati rice                
  • 1 litre milk
  • ½ cup condensed milk
  • 1 cup water
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 3 tbsp ghee
  • ½ cup chopped cashews
  • ½ cup chopped or slivered almonds
  • ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 2 tej patta or bay leaves 
  • Vark or silver garnish

Method

  • In a microwave oven safe bowl, add the milk and the water.
    Cook on high for 6 minutes.
    Take the bowl out of the oven and add the rice and the condensed milk.
    Mix well and cook for 10 minutes more on high.
    Take the bowl out of the oven again and add the sugar, ghee, cashew, almonds, cardamom powder and the bay leaves.
    Mix well and cook again for 8 minutes.
    Remove the bay leaves.
    Serve hot.

Recipe and picture courtesy: Godrej Appliances

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF FOOD
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Chef Karimi's Rice Kheer
Recipe: Chef Karimi's Rice Kheer
Recipe: Neha's Tender Coconut Kheer
Recipe: Neha's Tender Coconut Kheer
Navratri Recipe: Sabudana Kheer
Navratri Recipe: Sabudana Kheer
Odisha college girl raped by lover, others for days
Odisha college girl raped by lover, others for days
Should Pujara get Test recall? Yes, says Uthappa
Should Pujara get Test recall? Yes, says Uthappa
BJP mocks Sukhu govt over CID probe into samosa goof
BJP mocks Sukhu govt over CID probe into samosa goof
Greg Chappell's advice for Rohit, Kohli
Greg Chappell's advice for Rohit, Kohli
More like this
Diwali Recipe: Kabita's Matar Kheer
Diwali Recipe: Kabita's Matar Kheer
Diwali Recipe: Shilpi's Makhane Ki Kheer
Diwali Recipe: Shilpi's Makhane Ki Kheer

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances