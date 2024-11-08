Recipe: Chaler Payesh

Rice pudding is as universal as bread.

Every culture makes its own version of it. Usually it contains nuts. The spices can differ. Sometimes cinnamon, or nutmeg or cardamom or maybe vanilla add special flavour. In addition or instead of milk, coconut milk may be used. The pudding might be spiked with liqueur and garnished with butter.

Filipino Beko has coconut and is thick. Swedish rice pudding has berries, whipped cream and is baked. Germans like fresh fruit on their Kalter Milchreis. The Greeks mix in eggs. In Thailand they add mango. New York Italian versions might have rum or amaretto (an almond-based liqueur) or sherry.

Even within India there are umpteen variations. South Indian Payasam is a thinner rice concoction. Kheer is often thicker and might use a fine-grained rice. Bengal's Chaler Payesh, presented below, is thick and packed with nuts.

Chaler Payesh

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

¾ cup basmati rice

1 litre milk

½ cup condensed milk

1 cup water

½ cup sugar

3 tbsp ghee

½ cup chopped cashews

½ cup chopped or slivered almonds

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

2 tej patta or bay leaves

Vark or silver garnish

Method

In a microwave oven safe bowl, add the milk and the water.

Cook on high for 6 minutes.

Take the bowl out of the oven and add the rice and the condensed milk.

Mix well and cook for 10 minutes more on high.

Take the bowl out of the oven again and add the sugar, ghee, cashew, almonds, cardamom powder and the bay leaves.

Mix well and cook again for 8 minutes.

Remove the bay leaves.

Serve hot.

Recipe and picture courtesy: Godrej Appliances