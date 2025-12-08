Recipe: Bombay Style Chick Pea Walnut Mix

We are all on the look out for healthy snacks.

But Chef Sabyasachi Gorai brings you a winner... Say hello to Bombay-Style Chickpea And Walnut Mix.

Virtually guilt free, this interestingly spiced mixture contains nuts along with kabuli chana.

Photograph: Chef Sabyasachi Gorai for Rediff

Bombay-Style Chickpea And Walnut Mix

Servings: 4

Ingredients

400 gm can chickpeas, drained, rinsed chickpeas

150 gm walnuts, roughly chopped

2 tsp vegetable oil

1½ tsp medium curry powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

Pinch sea salt flakes

50 gm sultanas or small golden raisins

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a large baking tray with parchment paper.

Pat the chickpeas completely dry with a paper towel.

Put them in a large bowl, along with the walnuts, oil.

Toss well to coat evenly.

Add the spices, salt, mix again, and spread the mixture evenly on the prepared tray.

Bake for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through, until lightly crisp.

Put them in a large bowl, along with the walnuts, oil. Toss well to coat evenly. Add the spices, salt, mix again, and spread the mixture evenly on the prepared tray. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through, until lightly crisp. Let the mixture cool fully and then add in the sultanas before serving or storing.

Store in an airtight container.

Editor's Note: Instead of a can of chickpeas, boil 1½ cups of soaked chickpeas and cool.

Consider adding handfuls of other roasted nuts too, like peanuts, almonds and other dried fruit like currants, blueberries.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.