Diwali Healthy Snack: Mixed Puffed Chivda

Diwali and diets don't go hand in hand. After all, calories don't count during festivities, according to the elders, right?

But these cutesy things don't help and the regret does kick in, sooner or later.

This Diet Mixed Puffed Chivda is an ultimate antidote to that looming guilt later of 'Ab kya karein?' after you have stood on the scales post-Diwali and looked at the reading in dismay.

With just a little oil and a few basic spices, you have a chivda that is not just tasty but also an interesting way to incorporate millets in your diet. And once the festive fervour is over, you don't have to think twice before reaching out to that jar of the snack.

Diet Mixed Puffed Chivda

Serves 7 to 8

2 cups murmura or puffed rice

1 cup puffed jowar or sorghum millet

1 cup puffed ragi or finger millet

1 cup puffed bajra or pearl millet

½ cup makhana or fox nuts

1 cup roasted peanuts

½ cup sliced dried coconut

½ cup bhuna dalia or roasted chickpeas

15 to 20 curry leaves

5 to 6 green chillies

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida

2 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2.5 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tbsp powdered or icing sugar

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

2 tbsp oil or ghee

Method