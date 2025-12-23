HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » East Indian Christmas: Dukryache Indyal, Thali Sweet

East Indian Christmas: Dukryache Indyal, Thali Sweet

By ADRIKA ANAND
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 23, 2025 12:39 IST

x

The unique East Indian community of Mumbai is one of the city's oldest Catholic communities that was established in the 1300s. Their Christmas celebrations have a distinctive blend of Portuguese influence, Maharashtrian roots and age-old family traditions.

Their festive table is a living archive of history, discovers Adrika Anand, serving flavours that have been passed down from great-great grandmothers to great grandmothers and so on.

At the heart of an East Indian Christmas, lies the mastery of pork-rich, slow-cooked delicacies like Sorpotel, Vindaloo, and Pork Lonvas, using palm vinegar and bottle masala.

The meat is enjoyed with spongy foogias or fugias or deep-fried fermented balloon bread, that perfectly soaks up the gravy. Families also prepare Moile, a gentle coconut-based curry often made with duck.

Chef Crystal Mendonca presents Adrika with a recipe for Dukryache Indyal, a semi-dry pork dish that features vinegar.

Christmas sweets are the soul of East Indian festivities. The Thali Sweet, a dense diamond-shaped, coconut-semolina sweetmeat is popular as are Nevries, Kulkuls and Marzipan.

Chef Ashley Nunes has a recipe for the yummy Thali Sweet. This East Indian Thali sweet, usually made of eggs, semolina, coconut, almonds, butter, sugar and rose essence and is baked in a thali or a tray with a batter kept overnight. Recipes differ from home to home, with minor variations.

Dukryache Indyal

Photograph: Chef Crystal Mendonca for Rediff

Dukryache Indyal
Recipe by Chef Crystal Mendonca

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

For the masala powder:

  • 450 gm Kashmiri chillies
  • 25 gm jeera or cumin seeds
  • 25 gm haldi or turmeric powder

For the pork: 

  • 40 gm masala powder (from the above recipe)
  • 1 kg pork, with a reasonable amount of fat
  • 60 gm garlic, peeled, halved
  • 25 gm salt
  • 80 ml toddy vinegar
  • Water

Method

For the masala powder:

  • On a medium hot tawa, roast the chillies till they mildly change colour.
    Take off heat, cool and de-seed.
  • Roast cumin on the same tawa till the seeds begin to release an aroma, take off heat and cool.
    Grind the chillies along with the jeera seeds and the turmeric powder.
    Keep aside, bottle and store.

For the pork:

  • Mix the pork with the masala powder, garlic.
    Add the salt and marinate for 2 hours.
  • Pressure cook over medium-high heat till the first whistle. Lower the heat and slow cook for 18-20 minutes.
    Take off heat and leave to rest till steam is fully released.
    Add in the toddy vinegar, mix and cook slowly for another 8-10 minutes.
    By now the garlic will be completely mashed and give the vindaloo a gravy like consistency.
    Add a little water in case it seems dry.
    Adjust the salt and tanginess, adding more vinegar if required.
  • For best results, cook this pork fry in the evening and leave to mature till next morning.
    The next morning, reheat and check for taste.
    Add more salt or vinegar as required.
  • Serve hot with steamed rice, bread or fugias.

Thali Sweet

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Dhoda.pk/Wikimedia Commons

Thali Sweet or Semolina Coconut Cake
Recipe by Chef Ashley Nunes

Serve: 10-12

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup rawa or semolina
  • 1 cup desiccated coconut
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ½ cup maida or all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
  • ½ cup plain yoghurt
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Shredded coconut for topping, optional
  • Syrup, optional

Method

  • Preheat an oven to 180°C.
    Grease a baking dish or sheet approximately 20 x 20 cm in size.
  • In a bowl, mix the semolina, coconut, sugar, flour, baking powder, salt.
    Add the melted butter, yoghurt, vanilla.
    Mix until combined.
    Press the mixture into the prepared baking dish.
    Smooth the top so it is even.
    Cut into diamond shapes and top with shredded coconut, if preferred.
  • Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden.
  • Drizzle with syrup, like rose water syrup or simple syrup, after baking.
 
ADRIKA ANAND
Share:

RELATED STORIES

X'mas Special: Memories of a Christmas cake
X'mas Special: Memories of a Christmas cake
December Is The Rockstar Of Months
December Is The Rockstar Of Months
X'mas Recipes: Fruity Cake, Sweet Buns
X'mas Recipes: Fruity Cake, Sweet Buns
Christmas recipe: How to make Pork Roast
Christmas recipe: How to make Pork Roast
Christmas recipes: Beveca and Chicken Roast
Christmas recipes: Beveca and Chicken Roast

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

800-year-old Brussels cathedral comes alive with stunning Christmas lights3:22

800-year-old Brussels cathedral comes alive with stunning...

Nature's Masterpiece: The Aravalli Hills from Above5:09

Nature's Masterpiece: The Aravalli Hills from Above

Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade underway at Kartavya Path1:08

Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO