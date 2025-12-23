East Indian Christmas: Dukryache Indyal, Thali Sweet

The unique East Indian community of Mumbai is one of the city's oldest Catholic communities that was established in the 1300s. Their Christmas celebrations have a distinctive blend of Portuguese influence, Maharashtrian roots and age-old family traditions.

Their festive table is a living archive of history, discovers Adrika Anand, serving flavours that have been passed down from great-great grandmothers to great grandmothers and so on.

At the heart of an East Indian Christmas, lies the mastery of pork-rich, slow-cooked delicacies like Sorpotel, Vindaloo, and Pork Lonvas, using palm vinegar and bottle masala.

The meat is enjoyed with spongy foogias or fugias or deep-fried fermented balloon bread, that perfectly soaks up the gravy. Families also prepare Moile, a gentle coconut-based curry often made with duck.

Chef Crystal Mendonca presents Adrika with a recipe for Dukryache Indyal, a semi-dry pork dish that features vinegar.

Christmas sweets are the soul of East Indian festivities. The Thali Sweet, a dense diamond-shaped, coconut-semolina sweetmeat is popular as are Nevries, Kulkuls and Marzipan.

Chef Ashley Nunes has a recipe for the yummy Thali Sweet. This East Indian Thali sweet, usually made of eggs, semolina, coconut, almonds, butter, sugar and rose essence and is baked in a thali or a tray with a batter kept overnight. Recipes differ from home to home, with minor variations.

Photograph: Chef Crystal Mendonca for Rediff

Dukryache Indyal

Recipe by Chef Crystal Mendonca

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

For the masala powder:

450 gm Kashmiri chillies

25 gm jeera or cumin seeds

25 gm haldi or turmeric powder

For the pork:

40 gm masala powder (from the above recipe)

1 kg pork, with a reasonable amount of fat

60 gm garlic, peeled, halved

25 gm salt

80 ml toddy vinegar

Water

Method

For the masala powder:

On a medium hot tawa, roast the chillies till they mildly change colour.

Take off heat, cool and de-seed.

Roast cumin on the same tawa till the seeds begin to release an aroma, take off heat and cool.

Grind the chillies along with the jeera seeds and the turmeric powder.

Keep aside, bottle and store.

For the pork:

Mix the pork with the masala powder, garlic.

Add the salt and marinate for 2 hours.

Pressure cook over medium-high heat till the first whistle. Lower the heat and slow cook for 18-20 minutes.

Take off heat and leave to rest till steam is fully released.

Add in the toddy vinegar, mix and cook slowly for another 8-10 minutes.

By now the garlic will be completely mashed and give the vindaloo a gravy like consistency.

Add a little water in case it seems dry.

Adjust the salt and tanginess, adding more vinegar if required.

For best results, cook this pork fry in the evening and leave to mature till next morning.

The next morning, reheat and check for taste.

Add more salt or vinegar as required.

Serve hot with steamed rice, bread or fugias.

Thali Sweet or Semolina Coconut Cake

Recipe by Chef Ashley Nunes

Serve: 10-12

Ingredients:

1 cup rawa or semolina

1 cup desiccated coconut

1 cup sugar

½ cup maida or all-purpose flour

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

½ cup plain yoghurt

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Shredded coconut for topping, optional

Syrup, optional

Method