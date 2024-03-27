Recipe: Bethica's Bhutte Ka Kees

Sharjah-located foodie Bethica Das offers a slice of Indore while presenting the recipe for the city's popular street food Bhutte Ka Kees.

"The name literally translates to grated corn," says the exceptional cook behind the Bethica's Kitchen blog.

Her sweet, tangy but spicy version is seasoned with spices, herbs and milk. A winter snack, it can be had at any time during the year, and tastes gorgeous with a squeeze of lime juice, a garnish of chopped coriander leaves and grated coconut.

A suitable breakfast option, the dish is made without onion and garlic and its simplicity dil ko khush kar deta hain (makes the soul happy).

Bhutte Ka Kees

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup sweet corn, grated

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

Pinch hing or asafoetida

1 tbsp grated ginger

2 green chillies, chopped

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilly powder

½ cup milk

2-3 tbsp ghee (or oil, if vegan)

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

1 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

1 tbsp fresh grated coconut

½ a neebu or lime, sliced, for garnish

1-2 whole green chillies, for garnish

Method

Dehusk 2-3 corn cobs, removing the silky fibre too, and using a kadukas, or a grater, grate the kernels off the cob, rotating the cobs so you don't end up grating the hard centre.

Heat the ghee in a kadhai or frying pan.

Add the rai, jeera and the hing.

Saute for a few seconds.

Add the grated ginger, chopped green chillies, red chilly powder and the turmeric powder.

Saute for a minute or 2 more.

Add the grated sweet corn and continue to saute till all the moisture evaporates.

Add the milk and the salt.

Cover and cook over low heat till the ghee begins to leave the sides of the pan.

Take off heat and add the lime juice.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do have a look at all her recipes here.