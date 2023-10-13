News
Recipe: Chef Sohail's Sweet Corn Tempura

Recipe: Chef Sohail's Sweet Corn Tempura

By Chef SOHAIL KARIMI
October 13, 2023 13:08 IST
Chef Sohail Karimi's Corn Tempura is kernels of the vegetable coated in maida and deep-fried, but served with a yum sauce. The dish makes for an unique appetiser at one of the parties you might plan to throw.

Creating Indianised versions of international favourites is Chef Sohail's specialty.

Corn Tempura

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 100 gm sweet corn kernels
  • 50 gm maida or all-purpose flour + extra to coat the veggies
  • Small bunch spring onions, use only the greens, roughly chopped
  • 1 cup chilled water
  • Oil for deep frying

For the mayonnaise sauce

  • 50 gm mayonnaise
  • 5 gm wasabi paste or else ginger paste 
  • 10 gm sugar
  • 5 ml lemon juice
  • 2 gm red chilly flakes
  • Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

For assembling

  • Small bunch lettuce leaves, washed and drained
  • 1 small nori sheet, shredded (nori sheets are available online or in gourmet grocery stores)
  • 3 gm spring onions, chopped
  • 1 gm red chilly flakes

Method

For the mayonnaise sauce

  • In a bowl, combine all the ingredients for the mayonnaise sauce. 
    Mix well until the sugar melts.
    Keep aside. 

For the tempura

  • In another bowl, add the maida.
    Add the chilled water, in batches, and keep stirring until there are no lumps.
    The batter should be thick.
    If it's too diluted, add some more maida.
    Keep aside.
  • In a third bowl combine the corn kernels, chopped spring onion greens.
    Sprinkle some flour to lightly coat the corn and onion greens.
    Add it to the maida batter.
  • Heat the oil in a kadhai or wok.
    Once the oil is hot, add a tablespoonful of the corn kernel batter to the oil, like how you would fry pakoras.
    It will form a small uneven lump.
    Let it fry.
    Add a few more tablespoons of the batter and let the tempura pieces fry over medium heat until golden brown.
  • Drain from the oil and transfer onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.
    Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
  • Add the fried corn tempura in a tossing bowl.
    Add the mayonnaise sauce and toss. 
    Add the chopped spring onions.
    Garnish with the red chilly flakes.
  • Line a serving bowl with a few of the lettuce leaves.
    Add the freshly fried corn tempura pieces.
    Top with the shredded nori sheet and serve.

Editor's Note: For a vegan version of this recipe, use eggless mayonnaise.

For a gluten-free version, use ragi flour instead of all-purpose flour.

Chef Sohail Karimi is the executive chef at the Radisson Blu Resort and Convention Centre, Karjat, near Mumbai.

Chef SOHAIL KARIMI
