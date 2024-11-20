News
Recipe: Bethica's Basanti Pulao

Recipe: Bethica's Basanti Pulao

By BETHICA DAS
November 20, 2024 12:47 IST
Says Bethica Das, "Basanti Pulao is also known as Mishti Pulao (sweet pulao) or Holud Pulao (turmeric pulao). As the name implies, this is a sweet but spicy pulao that is reserved for serving on festive days or any special occasions. It is a must during Durga Puja and it is also a very popular menu item in all Bengali restaurants."

"It is traditionally prepared with the fragrant Gobindobhog rice, which is a small-grain variety fragrant rice. In the absence of it you can use basmati rice."

Bethica is a self-trained homechef, who started cooking from rather young, maintaining a notebook of recipes. She once ran Bengali food classes in Chennai. After spending 15 years working in a bank, Bethica turned to blogging. Please do have a look at her recipes here.

Basanti Pulao

Basanti Pulao

Serves: 2

  • ½ cup Gobindobhog rice
  • 3 tbsp ghee
  • Salt to taste, about ¾ tsp
  • 1 tsp grated ginger
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 2 tej pattas or bay leaves
  • 1-inch piece dalcheeni or cinnamon
  • 2 green elaichi or cardamom
  • 4 lavang or cloves
  • 1/3 cup cashews
  • ¼ cup raisins
  • 2 tbsp sugar or to taste
  • ¾ cup water

Method

  • Wash the rice well, drain and keep aside to dry.
  • Transfer the rice into a mixing bowl.
    Add 1 tsp of the ghee, ½ tsp of the salt, garam masala powder, ginger, turmeric powder.
    Mix well so that all the grains are well coated.
    Keep aside for 30 minutes.
  • Heat the remaining ghee in a saucepan or a kadhai.
    Add the bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves.
    Sauté for a few seconds.
    Then add the cashew and the raisins.
    Lightly brown.
    Now add the marinated rice and sauté for 2-3 minutes.
    Add ¾ cup water, remaining salt and the sugar.
    Mix well and pour into a pressure cooker and cook for 2 whistles.
    Keep aside for 10 minutes before opening the lid.
    Fluff it up with a fork and serve hot by itself or with Kosha Dalna, Kosha Mangsho, Aloo Dum, Rui Macher Rezala or Begun Bhaja for a comfort meal.

Bethica's Note: Basanti Pulao is traditionally cooked in an open saucepan. I used the pressure cooker method as it saves a lot of time.

Wash the rice well and stir fry it for 2 to 3 minutes or more to remove the starch, as this ensures a perfect, fluffy rice, without it getting sticky.

I used very little sugar, but adjust the sweetness according to your preference.

For the pressure cooking method use ¾ cup water for ½ cup rice, 1¼ cup water for 1 cup rice and so forth.

Keep aside the cooked pulao for a couple of minutes before relishing it, so it’s a perfect and fluffy pulao.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger and her blog is named Bethica's Kitchen.

 
BETHICA DAS
