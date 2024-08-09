News
Recipe: Bethica's Sago Chia Pudding

By BETHICA DAS
August 09, 2024 12:41 IST
Desserts don't need to be saccharine sweet, and Bethica Das' thick, creamy, bubbly Sago Chia Pudding displays what the marriage of mangoes, sabudana, with chia seeds and milk can produce. It's garnished with ripe aam cubes, nuts, raisins, saffron strands and rose petals.

You can make it vegan by using almond milk and the sugar can be replaced with jaggery for a healthier treat. This no-bake tropical pudding doesn't require eggs and is inspired by the Malaysian sago pearl pudding.

Sago Chia Pudding

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe mango, pureed
  • ¼ cup sabudana or sago pearls
  • 2 tbsp chia seeds
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 tbsp sugar or jaggery or to taste
  • ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 2 tbsp raisins and mixed nuts, like pistachios, cashews, almonds, chopped, to garnish
  • Pinch kesar or saffron strands, to garnish
  • Pinch dry rose petals, to garnish
  • Fresh mango cubes, to garnish
  • Water
  • 2 decorative glasses

Method

  • Wash the sago well, until the water runs clear.
    In a bowl, soak the sago in about 1 cup water, overnight, covered.
  • The following day, rinse well under running water.
    Drain and keep aside.
  • In another small bowl, soak the chia seeds in ¾ cup water for 25 to 30 minutes.
    Keep aside.
  • In a small saucepan, bring the milk to boil over medium-high heat.
    Add the sugar and stir until dissolved.
    Add the soaked sago and simmer for 4 to 5 minutes or till it thickens.
    Add the cardamom powder and mix.
    Take this sago pudding off the heat and keep aside to cool.
  • For the assembly, spoon some of the mango puree in a glass, followed by the sago pudding and soaked chia.
    Repeat the layers until the glass is filled to the brim.
    Repeat the process for the second glass.
    Garnish with the chopped mango pieces, nuts, raisins, saffron and dry rose petals.
    Refrigerate till about to serve.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please have a look at her recipes here.

 

BETHICA DAS
