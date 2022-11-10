News
Recipe: Bethica's Bajra Fried Rice

Recipe: Bethica's Bajra Fried Rice

By BETHICA DAS
November 10, 2022 13:11 IST
Bethica Das has a healthy, wholesome one-pot meal for you.

She combines bajra with several spices and nuts, along with her favourite veggies and lets it cook away.

Non-vegetarians can add a few shelled, de-veined prawns or boiled and shredded chicken.

The Bajra Fried Rice can be enjoyed with Vedika's Vegan Thai Red Curry or Sauteed Butter Garlic Mushrooms or Saffron Mutton Curry.

Bethica is a versatile, innovative, cook and is comfortable concocting meals from across regions of India or and mixing and matching flavours too, even global ones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Bajra Fried Rice

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • ½ cup bajra or pearl millet, soaked overnight
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1 tbsp ghee or cashew butter
  • 1-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon
  • 2 green elaichi or cardamom
  • 4 laung or cloves
  • 2 dry red chillies
  • 2 tej or bay leaves
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp chopped or grated ginger
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 cup mixed chopped vegetables, like cauliflower, peas, beans, carrrots, optionally lightly steamed
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • 1 tsp garam masala powder
  • 7-8 cashews, split into 2 pieces
  • 7-8 almonds, chopped into 2 pieces
  • 1-2 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

Method

  • Pressure cook the soaked bajra in sufficient water for 1 whistle and after that cook over low heat for 15-20 minutes.
    Drain and keep aside.
  • Heat the oil and ghee in a heavy-bottomed kadhai or saucepan over medium heat and add the bay leaves, dry red chillies, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, cumin seeds, ginger.
    Saute for a few seconds.
    Add the sliced onion and stir fry till light brown.
    Add the mixed vegetables and stir fry for 2-3 minutes.
    Now add the boiled bajra, salt, cashews, almonds, garam masala.
    Mix well and stir fry for 2-3 minutes more.
    Take off heat and garnish with coriander leaves.
    Serve warm.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

BETHICA DAS
