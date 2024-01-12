News
Recipe: Heart-Healthy 15-Minute Lilva Samak Pulau

Recipe: Heart-Healthy 15-Minute Lilva Samak Pulau

By ZELDA PANDE
January 12, 2024 09:29 IST
lentils

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Many varieties of lentils are harvested in winter in India and the markets are flooded with hola or green chana, surti papri or the seeds of broad beans and lilva or green pigeon peas.

There isn't anything healthier than a pulau made with millets and lilva. It's filling, nourishing, vegan and totally heart healthy.

Use this array of fresh green lentils available and make some tasty, nutritious winter meals.

lilva or green toor

IMAGE: Lilva or green toor or fresh green pigeon peas. Photograph: Kind courtesy: User:C.L. Ramjohn/Wikimedia Commons

Heart-Healthy Lilva Samak Pulau

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 2 cups samak or barnyard millets
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp grated ginger
  • 1 cup lilva or fresh pigeon peas
  • 2-3 lavang or cloves
  • 2 green elaichi or cardamom
  • 1 tej patta or bay leaf
  • 5-6 peppercorns
  • ½ inch-piece dalcheeni or cinnamon
  • 8-10 curry pattas or curry leaves
  • 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp hing or asafetida
  • 2-3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • A handful of mung badis or dried mung lentil nuggets
  • 2 green chillies, cut lengthwise
  • 2-3 tbsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves
  • Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp
  • 3½ cups water

Pulau

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes Photograph: Kind courtesy: Devika/Wikimedia Commons

Method

  • In a large kadhai or saucepan, heat up the olive oil over medium heat and add the rai, hing and allow it to crackle.
    Then add the curry pattas and fry for less than a minute.
    Add the whole spices, onion, samak, ginger, chillies, salt, mung badis and fry for about 5 to 10 minutes over medium heat, stirring frequently, till it gets slightly crisp.
  • Now add the lilva, water, kasuri methi and cover and allow it to cook for about 10 minutes or till the water is absorbed.
    If the rice is not yet cooked, add a little more water and cook for a few minutes more.
  • Serve hot with pickle, yoghurt or raita and papad.

Zelda's Note: For a Jain variation, skip the onions and use 1 tsp saunth or ginger powder instead of ginger.

If you want to be a little wicked and less heart-healthy, use ghee instead of oil.

For a yet healthier take, consider adding a handful of roasted chopped nuts like walnuts or almonds.

ZELDA PANDE
