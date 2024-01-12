Recipe: Heart-Healthy 15-Minute Lilva Samak Pulau

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Many varieties of lentils are harvested in winter in India and the markets are flooded with hola or green chana, surti papri or the seeds of broad beans and lilva or green pigeon peas.

There isn't anything healthier than a pulau made with millets and lilva. It's filling, nourishing, vegan and totally heart healthy.

Use this array of fresh green lentils available and make some tasty, nutritious winter meals.

Lilva or green toor or fresh green pigeon peas.

Heart-Healthy Lilva Samak Pulau

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 cups samak or barnyard millets

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tsp grated ginger

1 cup lilva or fresh pigeon peas

2-3 lavang or cloves

2 green elaichi or cardamom

1 tej patta or bay leaf

5-6 peppercorns

½ inch-piece dalcheeni or cinnamon

8-10 curry pattas or curry leaves

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp hing or asafetida

2-3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

A handful of mung badis or dried mung lentil nuggets

2 green chillies, cut lengthwise

2-3 tbsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

3½ cups water

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes

Method

In a large kadhai or saucepan, heat up the olive oil over medium heat and add the rai, hing and allow it to crackle.

Then add the curry pattas and fry for less than a minute.

Add the whole spices, onion, samak, ginger, chillies, salt, mung badis and fry for about 5 to 10 minutes over medium heat, stirring frequently, till it gets slightly crisp.

If the rice is not yet cooked, add a little more water and cook for a few minutes more.

Zelda's Note: For a Jain variation, skip the onions and use 1 tsp saunth or ginger powder instead of ginger.

If you want to be a little wicked and less heart-healthy, use ghee instead of oil.

For a yet healthier take, consider adding a handful of roasted chopped nuts like walnuts or almonds.