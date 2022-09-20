News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Bethica Das' Rosh Bora

Recipe: Bethica Das' Rosh Bora

By BETHICA DAS
September 20, 2022 17:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fritters dunked in a sweet syrup?

Before you curl your lip or wrinkle your nose, here's a bit of info: It's actually a popular dessert.

We're talking about the Rosh Bora, deep-fried pakoras made using split urad dal (black gram) and dunked in a saffron-infused sugar syrup.

Rosh, in Bengali, means syrup and bora means fritters.

'While this dessert may not be as popular as the other Bengali sweets,' says Bethica Das, 'it's very yummy.'

You can add a few raisins to the pakoras before frying them to amp up the sweetness.

Top it off with chopped nuts and enjoy it chilled or at room temperature.

While Bethica loves to make simple, traditional recipes, she can't resist lending them a touch of fusion. Even her most authentic recipes feature a modern twist.

Have a look at Bethica Das' recipes here.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Rosh Bora Or Lentil Dumplings In Sugar Syrup

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

For the sugar syrup

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 4 cups water
  • 2-3 green elaichis or cardamoms
  • A few strands of kesar or saffron

For the pakoras

  • ¼ cup urad dal or split black gram, soaked overnight
  • ½ tsp saunf or fennel seeds
  • ¼ tsp baking soda
  • ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • A pinch of salt
  • Water
  • Oil to deep fry
  • Chopped dry fruits, to garnish

Method

For the syrup

  • Heat the water in a saucepan.
    Add the cardamom and sugar. Mix well.
    Bring it to a boil.
    Let it simmer for 8-10 minutes.
    Keep stirring so that the liquid doesn't stick to the pan.
    Add the saffron strands.
    Remove from heat and keep it aside.
    The syrup should ideally be made minutes before frying the pakoras, as it may harden as it cools.

For the pakoras

  • In a mixer, using very little water, grind the urad dal to a smooth paste.
    Transfer into a bowl.
    Add the fennel seeds, salt, cardamom powder and baking soda.
    If you want it sweeter, you can some raisins as well.
    Mix well and whisk for a few minutes to make it a fluffy batter.
  • Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed kadhai or pan.
    Make small round balls out of the dal mix and deep fry them in batches till they are golden brown in colour.
    Remove from heat, drain and add the fried pakoras into the sugar syrup.
    Let them soak for a couple of hours.
    Garnish with chopped nuts and serve at room temperature or chilled.

Editor's note: If you don't like your desserts on the sweeter end, you can reduce the amount of sugar in the syrup.

 

 

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BETHICA DAS
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Bethica's Aam Shorshe Potol
Recipe: Bethica's Aam Shorshe Potol
Recipe: Jayanti's Churma Laddoos
Recipe: Jayanti's Churma Laddoos
Recipe: Gulab Jamun In A Rabdi Katori
Recipe: Gulab Jamun In A Rabdi Katori
SEE: First Day, First Show In Srinagar
SEE: First Day, First Show In Srinagar
Sensex jumps 579 points; Nifty up over 1%
Sensex jumps 579 points; Nifty up over 1%
47 held for Leicester violence, man gets 10-month jail
47 held for Leicester violence, man gets 10-month jail
Sitharaman urges fintech cos to engage more with govt
Sitharaman urges fintech cos to engage more with govt

More like this

Recipe: Watermelon Rind Shrikhand

Recipe: Watermelon Rind Shrikhand

Recipe: Steamed Lentils In Tamarind Gravy

Recipe: Steamed Lentils In Tamarind Gravy

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances