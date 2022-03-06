News
Recipe: Bengali-Style Raw Jackfruit Chutney

By BETHICA DAS
March 06, 2022 14:24 IST
Bethica Das' Bengali-Style Raw Jackfruit Chutney is a simple homemade chutney prepared from boiled chunks of kathal or raw jackfruit.

Sauteed in mustard oil, it goes well with hot steamed rice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Bengali-Style Raw Jackfruit Chutney

  • 2 cups raw jackfruit, chopped and boiled
  • 3-4 garlic pods
  • 2-3 green chillies
  • 3 tbsp mustard oil
  • 1 tsp kalonji or nigella seeds
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, optional
  • ½ to 1 cup mineral/filtered water, for grinding
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 green chilly, for garnish

Method

  • Blend the boiled raw jackfruit, garlic, green chillies in a mixer/blender with just enough water to make a smooth paste.
  • Heat 2 tbsp of the mustard oil in a heavy-bottomed frying pan and add the nigella seeds.
    Saute for a few seconds and then add the ground paste, salt, turmeric powder.
    Stir fry on a low heat till all the moisture has evaporated.
    Take off heat.
  • Before serving, drizzle the remaining 1 tbsp mustard oil and garnish with the chopped coriander leaves and a sliced green chilly.
    Enjoy with hot steamed rice or with a curry too.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

