Recipe: Bengali-Style Raw Jackfruit Chutney

Bethica Das' Bengali-Style Raw Jackfruit Chutney is a simple homemade chutney prepared from boiled chunks of kathal or raw jackfruit.
Sauteed in mustard oil, it goes well with hot steamed rice.
Bengali-Style Raw Jackfruit Chutney
- 2 cups raw jackfruit, chopped and boiled
- 3-4 garlic pods
- 2-3 green chillies
- 3 tbsp mustard oil
- 1 tsp kalonji or nigella seeds
- ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- 1 tsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, optional
- ½ to 1 cup mineral/filtered water, for grinding
- Salt to taste
- 1 green chilly, for garnish
Method
- Blend the boiled raw jackfruit, garlic, green chillies in a mixer/blender with just enough water to make a smooth paste.
- Heat 2 tbsp of the mustard oil in a heavy-bottomed frying pan and add the nigella seeds.
Saute for a few seconds and then add the ground paste, salt, turmeric powder.
Stir fry on a low heat till all the moisture has evaporated.
Take off heat.
- Before serving, drizzle the remaining 1 tbsp mustard oil and garnish with the chopped coriander leaves and a sliced green chilly.
Enjoy with hot steamed rice or with a curry too.
Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.