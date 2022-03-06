Recipe: Bengali-Style Raw Jackfruit Chutney

Bethica Das' Bengali-Style Raw Jackfruit Chutney is a simple homemade chutney prepared from boiled chunks of kathal or raw jackfruit.

Sauteed in mustard oil, it goes well with hot steamed rice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Bengali-Style Raw Jackfruit Chutney

2 cups raw jackfruit, chopped and boiled

3-4 garlic pods

2-3 green chillies

3 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp kalonji or nigella seeds

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, optional

½ to 1 cup mineral/filtered water, for grinding

Salt to taste

1 green chilly, for garnish

Method

Blend the boiled raw jackfruit, garlic, green chillies in a mixer/blender with just enough water to make a smooth paste.

Heat 2 tbsp of the mustard oil in a heavy-bottomed frying pan and add the nigella seeds.

Saute for a few seconds and then add the ground paste, salt, turmeric powder.

Stir fry on a low heat till all the moisture has evaporated.

Take off heat.

Before serving, drizzle the remaining 1 tbsp mustard oil and garnish with the chopped coriander leaves and a sliced green chilly.

Enjoy with hot steamed rice or with a curry too.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.