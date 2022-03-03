Recipe: Avocado Pesto on Toast

Kshamaya Daniel's Avocado Pesto isn't just good on toast, but also works well as a pasta sauce, dip for chips, or salad dressing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kshamaya Daniel

Avocado Pesto on Toast

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

8 basil leaves

6 pods garlic

2 fresh red chillies or 2 tsp of chilly flakes

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

Pinch black pepper powder

Olive oil, if needed to get a creamier consistency

Sourdough bread or a baguette, if possible otherwise ordinary bread

Method

De-seed and scoop out the contents of the avocado.

A perfectly ripe avocado will be firm and soft at the same time.

If you squeeze it, it would not get squashed, but would yield mildly to pressure.

Sometimes slightly under ripe or overripe avocados still taste fine -- do a taste check before discarding an avocado.

You want it to form a thick, creamy paste.

If the mixture is too dry, add olive oil in slow, measured stream.

Taste and adjust the chilliy, lemon, salt and pepper to your liking.

Generously lather the avocado pesto on slices of warm toasted bread.

Note: Optionally, season the avocado toast with chilly flakes and/or garlic bread seasoning and/or fresh grated Parmesan.

If vegan, skip the Parmesan.

Weightwatchers can opt to spread the pesto on quinoa or rye crackers or rye bread.

If you'd like a more filling meal, top the avocado toast with a fried egg that has a slightly runny yolk.

Meat lovers may add fried bacon bits. Avocado toast topped with chunks of smoked salmon and raw red onion rings is also popular.