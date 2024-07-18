Recipe: Anita's Prawn Curry

Prawns is a favourite at home and while Shrimp Pulau is reserved for weekends, this coconut-based curry keeps showing up at the dinner table every week.

My four-year-old son Noah devours the dish. He like seafood but prefers mildly-spiced curries.

Once the task of cleaning, peeling and deveining the prawns is done with, this curry is simple to prepare. Instead of grating and grinding the coconut, use readymade coconut milk -- that will save a lot of time and won't affect the taste either.

I prefer to clean the prawns over the weekend and marinate them with ginger-garlic paste, red chilly powder, turmeric powder and salt. It's then refrigerated and taken out just an hour before I start making the curry. That helps keep it fresh and I don't have to stress about cleaning the prawns on a work day.

Prawn Curry

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

500 gm prawns

2 medium-sized onions, chopped

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 sprig curry leaves

1 green chilly, finely chopped, optional

2-3 medium-sized potatoes, peeled, chopped into small pieces

½ of a fresh coconut grated or 200 ml packet readymade coconut milk

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

Small ball tamarind, soaked in a small bowl of water

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

1 cup water

2 tbsp oil

Method