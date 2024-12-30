Recipe: Sagar's Seafood Futomaki Rolls

Be adventurous in the kitchen during these last few days of 2024 and try your hand at making your first batch of sushi. It will be a sure-fire party stealer

Chef Sagar Sarkar offers a recipe for Seafood Futomaki Rolls that feature crab sticks and salmon with avocadoes.

You can try a vegetarian version by substituting the tuna with an equal amount of chopped cucumbers and the salmon with equivalent thinly sliced carrots and the crab sticks with julienned green capsicum.

Chef Sarkar has been the brand chef since March 2022 at Bellona Hospitality Services Limited, the company behind the brand Phoenix Mall of Asia. He has worked earlier with Twin Turtle Hospitality, The Leela Palaces Hotels Resorts, Yauatcha and Hakkasan restaurants in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Belladona Hospitality Services

Seafood Futomaki Roll

Servings: 4

Ingredients

4-6 crab sticks, shredded or cut into long strips

100-150 gm ready-to-eat salmon, thinly sliced into strips or small pieces

100-150 gm tuna, thinly sliced or diced

1 medium avocado, thinly sliced or cut into strips

1-2 tbsp wasabi mayonnaise (it can be made by mixing wasabi paste with mayonnaise)

1-2 tbsp spicy mayonnaise (it can be made by mixing sriracha or chilly sauce with mayonnaise)

1 cup uncooked short-grain, white rice

4 nori sheets

Pickled ginger, for serving

Wasabi, for serving

Panko crumbs, for serving

Edible flowers, for garnish

Spring onions, for garnish

Method