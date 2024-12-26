News
Party Recipe: Coconut Candies

By REDIFF FOOD
December 26, 2024 14:35 IST
As the festive season continues, consider making a batch of really easy-to-cook microwave Coconut Candies in advance of your New Year celebrations.

They are rather pretty-looking and make great sweet treats for a party, that you could fill in small glass bowls and place on tables for snacking.

Coconut Candy

Makes: About 25 pieces

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups shredded desiccated coconut
  • 1 cup sweetened condensed milk  
  • ½ tsp vanilla or almond essence
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • Food colouring

Method

  • In a mixing bowl, mix the shredded coconut, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla or almond extract, and salt.
    Stir until well combined.
    If you prefer colourful candies, divide the mixture into three bowls.
    Add a few drops of colouring to each one portion.
    Mix thoroughly to distribute the colour evenly.
  • In a microwave oven safe glass bowl, place one portion of coloured candy at the bottom, the second portion in the middle and third portion on the top.
    Place bowl in the oven, and microwave for 2 minutes.
    Stir twice in between.
    Take the bowl out and lightly toss, and microwave again for 1 more minute.
    Stir once in between.
    Let the mixture cool slightly.
  • Shape the mixture into small balls, bars, or festive shapes using cookie cutters.
    Place the candies on a tray.
    Cool to room temperature.
    Or refrigerate for faster setting.
  • Serve.

Recipe and photograph: Kind courtesy Godrej Appliances

 

