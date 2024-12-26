Party Recipe: Coconut Candies

As the festive season continues, consider making a batch of really easy-to-cook microwave Coconut Candies in advance of your New Year celebrations.

They are rather pretty-looking and make great sweet treats for a party, that you could fill in small glass bowls and place on tables for snacking.

Coconut Candies

Makes: About 25 pieces

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded desiccated coconut

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

½ tsp vanilla or almond essence

¼ tsp salt

Food colouring

Method

In a mixing bowl, mix the shredded coconut, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla or almond extract, and salt.

Stir until well combined.

If you prefer colourful candies, divide the mixture into three bowls.

Add a few drops of colouring to each one portion.

Mix thoroughly to distribute the colour evenly.

Place bowl in the oven, and microwave for 2 minutes.

Stir twice in between.

Take the bowl out and lightly toss, and microwave again for 1 more minute.

Stir once in between.

Let the mixture cool slightly.

Place the candies on a tray.

Cool to room temperature.

Or refrigerate for faster setting.

Recipe and photograph: Kind courtesy Godrej Appliances