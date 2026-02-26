Realme P4 Lite Debuts At Rs 9,999

The Realme P4 Lite can currently be bought across India through Flipkart as well as the Realme India web shop.

Shoppers may pick a handset in three finishes: Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue.

Buy a Realme P4 Lite for Rs 9,999

All photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Display

The phone comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ screen supporting a 90 Hz refresh level, peak luminance of 563 nits, and touch response up to 180 Hz.

2. Processor

It sits an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor produced using a 12 nm process. According to Realme, this silicon can reach maximum speeds of up to 1.8 GHz.

3. Camera

The device carries a 13 MP shooter on the back, while Realme has also included a 5 MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

4. Battery And Design

The Realme P4 Lite houses a 6,300 mAh power cell and enables 15W wired charging support. It has dimensions of 167.20 x 76.60 x 7.94 mm and tips the scales at roughly 201 gm.

5. Smart Sensors And Security

The smartphone includes several built-in detection tools like proximity unit, ambient light detector, gyroscopic motion tracker, and an accelerometer. For protection, it also offers a fingerprint reader placed along the side frame.

6. Rugged Build Promise

With its ArmorShell sturdy design, the Realme P4 Lite offers military-level drop protection, helping the device remain durable and ready to handle everyday knocks and challenging situations.

7. Enhanced Audio Features

It comes with a linear sound unit supporting the OReality sound enhancement effect, along with single-microphone noise reduction for clearer calls. It also includes a speaker cleaning function that gently vibrates the audio module to push out trapped moisture.

8. Price

In India, the Realme P4 Lite begins at Rs 9,999 for the 4 GB + 64 GB option, while the 4 GB + 128 GB version costs Rs 11,999. As a launch perk, Realme is giving buyers either a Rs 1,000 bank cut or a Rs 1,000 coupon.