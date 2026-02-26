HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Realme P4 Lite Debuts At Rs 9,999

Realme P4 Lite Debuts At Rs 9,999

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 26, 2026 09:49 IST

The Realme P4 Lite can currently be bought across India through Flipkart as well as the Realme India web shop.

Shoppers may pick a handset in three finishes: Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue.

Buy a Realme P4 Lite for Rs 9,999

Realme P4 lite display size

All photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Display

The phone comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ screen supporting a 90 Hz refresh level, peak luminance of 563 nits, and touch response up to 180 Hz.

Realme P4 lite processor

2. Processor

It sits an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor produced using a 12 nm process. According to Realme, this silicon can reach maximum speeds of up to 1.8 GHz.

Realme P4 lite Camera

3. Camera

The device carries a 13 MP shooter on the back, while Realme has also included a 5 MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Realme P4 lite Battery and Design

4. Battery And Design

The Realme P4 Lite houses a 6,300 mAh power cell and enables 15W wired charging support. It has dimensions of 167.20 x 76.60 x 7.94 mm and tips the scales at roughly 201 gm.

Realme P4 lite smart sensors & security

5. Smart Sensors And Security

The smartphone includes several built-in detection tools like proximity unit, ambient light detector, gyroscopic motion tracker, and an accelerometer. For protection, it also offers a fingerprint reader placed along the side frame.

Realme P4 lite rugged build promise

6. Rugged Build Promise

With its ArmorShell sturdy design, the Realme P4 Lite offers military-level drop protection, helping the device remain durable and ready to handle everyday knocks and challenging situations.

Realme P4 lite enhanced Audio feature

7. Enhanced Audio Features

It comes with a linear sound unit supporting the OReality sound enhancement effect, along with single-microphone noise reduction for clearer calls. It also includes a speaker cleaning function that gently vibrates the audio module to push out trapped moisture.

Realme P4 lite price in India

8. Price

In India, the Realme P4 Lite begins at Rs 9,999 for the 4 GB + 64 GB option, while the 4 GB + 128 GB version costs Rs 11,999. As a launch perk, Realme is giving buyers either a Rs 1,000 bank cut or a Rs 1,000 coupon.

REDIFF GADGETS
Nothing Phone (4a) First Look: Sleeker, More Refined
Realme P4 Power 5G Launches In India
V60 Lite Unveils With 6,500 mAh Battery
Buyer's Guide: Best 5G Mobile Phones Under Rs 10,000
Latest Launched Mobile Phones in India -- New Models 2026
