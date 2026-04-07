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Home  » Get Ahead » Realme 16 5G Is Here!

Realme 16 5G Is Here!

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 09:02 IST

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The Realme 16 5G is here!

It is available at ₹36,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

The base 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage edition is priced at ₹31,999, while the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB model comes at ₹33,999.

It comes in Air Black and Air White finishes.

Early buyers can enjoy no-cost EMI for up to 12 months, along with a ₹2,000 bank discount or an exchange bonus of ₹6,000.

6.57-inch display, ample battery and storage and 2 soph colours

Realme 16

All photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Display

The phone sports a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen and a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Redmi 16

2. Dimensions & Build

Measuring 158.3 mm × 75.13 mm × 8.1 mm and weighing around 183 gm, the handset is compact yet sturdy.

Redmi 16

3. Software

The dual-SIM device runs Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0, backed by three major Android upgrades and four years of security patches.

Redmi 16

4. Cooling And Durability

A vapour chamber cooling system with a 6,050 mm² heat dissipation area keeps the processor cool. The handset also carries an IP69 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.

Redmi 16

5. Camera

Photography is handled by a dual rear camera arrangement: a 50 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The front houses a 50 MP selfie shooter for crisp self-portraits.

Redmi 16

6. Battery And Charging

The Realme 16 5G packs a 7,000 mAh battery, supporting 60W wired fast charging and reverse charging to power other devices in a pinch.

REDIFF GADGETS

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