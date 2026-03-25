Kodak 65-Inch QD Mini LED TV Packs 108W Sound, 120Hz Gaming

65-inch Mini QD screen combines Mini LED lighting with Quantum Dot enhancement, delivering 4K Ultra HD clarity with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support.

Kodak 65-inch 4K TV goes big on audio

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kodak

1. Core Hardware

Powered by a MediaTek processor and Mali-G52 graphics unit, it is paired with 2 GB memory and 16 GB internal storage for smooth operation.

2. Google TV Experience

The device runs on Google TV with access to 10,000+ applications including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, Zee5, Voot and Sony LIV, plus downloads via Play Store.

3. Casting And Voice Access

Built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay enable screen sharing, while a voice-enabled remote with Google Assistant and dedicated mute button manages search and smart devices.

4. 108W Cinematic Audio

It is enhanced by a six-speaker setup with dual subwoofers and twin upward-firing bass units, producing 108W output with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus compatibility.

5. Gaming-Ready Features

The Kodak 65-Inch QD Mini LED TV supports 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC, ALLM and VRR to decrease lag and keep motion fluid during gameplay.

6. Ports And Pricing

It includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI (ARC, CEC), two USB ports and optical audio out. Priced at Rs 54,999 with Rs 3,000 bank discount offer.