Rashmi Bansal: An Ode to Overwork

Work is worship

Profit the prasad

Partners get the laddoo

And a platinum card

C onsulting, i-banking,

Offices of law

Come in, young graduates

Tighten your jaw

S tart very early

End very late

Grab a bite sometime

That is your fate

W hatever you're asked

You just gotta do

Tasks are too many

Hands are too few

T he boss is out

Dining a client

Karna padta hai

To build this giant

A large global firm

Hungry for more

Bring me more billing

Hear me roar

I need this report

Done by tonight

You are sick? You are tired?

Put up a fight

I f you can't take the heat

Find a new job

Whenever we hire

There is a mob

O f hungry young people

Willing to work

Give us a chance

We shall not shirk

O ur parents and teachers

Told us when young

No gain no pain

Life is ek jung

W e slogged for exams

Topped the class

Now they will say

'Beta, shabaash!'

T here are times

When I'm sad and alone

So much hustle

Worked to the bone

B ut then I see

A future so bright

I will get promoted

Take business class flight

W hen I make partner

I will preside

Over young minions

Who shall provide

T he cheap trusty labour

That feeds the machine

Which pays me that bonus

And makes me feel seen

I read out the slides

Made by another

Faceless nameless

Sister or brother

A n anguished mom

Sends out a letter

OhmyGod!

We must do better

C all the PR

Make right noises

Don't put in writing

Tell girls and boyses

I f you are feeling

Like you might die

Tell in advance

So we can comply

W hich colour roses

You want us to send

Tick if you want

'Funeral attend'

B ut as you know

There is always a deadline

And you are now dead

So why the headline

C ommon sense only

'Life must go on'

Next please!

Sina qua non