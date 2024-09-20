Rashmi Bansal: An Ode to Overwork

The death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil -- who worked on the audit and assurance team at EY Pune, due to 'overwork' her heartbroken mother noted in a letter to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani provoked best-selling author Rashmi Bansal to pen a poem on the perils of overwork in Corporate India.
Work is worship
Profit the prasad
Partners get the laddoo
And a platinum card
Consulting, i-banking,
Offices of law
Come in, young graduates
Tighten your jaw
Start very early
End very late
Grab a bite sometime
That is your fate
Whatever you're asked
You just gotta do
Tasks are too many
Hands are too few
The boss is out
Dining a client
Karna padta hai
To build this giant
A large global firm
Hungry for more
Bring me more billing
Hear me roar
I need this report
Done by tonight
You are sick? You are tired?
Put up a fight
If you can't take the heat
Find a new job
Whenever we hire
There is a mob
Of hungry young people
Willing to work
Give us a chance
We shall not shirk
Our parents and teachers
Told us when young
No gain no pain
Life is ek jung
We slogged for exams
Topped the class
Now they will say
'Beta, shabaash!'
There are times
When I'm sad and alone
So much hustle
Worked to the bone
But then I see
A future so bright
I will get promoted
Take business class flight
When I make partner
I will preside
Over young minions
Who shall provide
The cheap trusty labour
That feeds the machine
Which pays me that bonus
And makes me feel seen
I read out the slides
Made by another
Faceless nameless
Sister or brother
An anguished mom
Sends out a letter
OhmyGod!
We must do better
Call the PR
Make right noises
Don't put in writing
Tell girls and boyses
If you are feeling
Like you might die
Tell in advance
So we can comply
Which colour roses
You want us to send
Tick if you want
'Funeral attend'
But as you know
There is always a deadline
And you are now dead
So why the headline
Common sense only
'Life must go on'
Next please!
Sina qua non
Rashmi Bansal is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and the author of 13 books. You may follow her on Instagram @rashmibansalofficial