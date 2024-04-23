How To Manage Your Time: Career Tips

Talk to your people at home, your family, and your peers at work and explain your needs, advises rediffGURU Ashwini Dasgupta, a personality development coach and a neuro-linguistic programming trainer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Dhaka/Instagram

Achieving the perfect work-life balance is a dream for many.

From juggling responsibilities at work to multi-tasking household chores, women and men struggle every day to make the most of their personal and professional lives.

Delhi-based fashion model Anushka Dhaka is one such busy professional.

She started her career in modelling after winning the Elite Model Look Miss Popular 2018 title and hasn't looked back since.

From being an important part of fashion weeks in India to being featured in the glossies, Anushka has had an engaging career spanning over six years.

Seeking advice from rediffGURUS, a unique advisory initiative where accomplished experts interact with readers and help resolve their problems, Anushka says: "As a model we have odd timings. I need your advice on how to manage work-life balance."

rediffGURU Ashwini Dasgupta, a personality development coach and a neuro-linguistic programming trainer, acknowledges the challenge faced by working professionals and artistes.

She highlights a few important tips that can help working professionals manage their time and responsibilities.

1. Communicate your needs

Talk to your people at home, your family and your peers at work and explain your needs.

Honest and clear communication is the first step towards prioritising your needs and duties.

2. Plan your breaks

Understand when you need to take a break and relax during this time.

3. Make a plan

And stick to it.

4. Set your boundaries

Define your professional and professional boundaries and maintain them.

In the video below, Ashwini Dasgupta lists more handy tips on how to effectively manage your time for a stress-free work life:

