Ranveer wants to try Deepika dosa. What about you?

January 03, 2019 08:00 IST

Austin-based outlet Dosa Labs is serving Deepika Padukone Dosa.

IMAGE: Austin, USA-based eatery serves Deepika Padukone Dosa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dosa Labs

It is not unusual for restaurants to have fancy items on the menu. Or name their dishes on a popular actor or celebrity.

The latest celebrity to have a food listed on her name is Deepika Padukone.

A Twitter user shared a photograph of an Austin-based outlet serving Deepika Padukone Dosa.

Deepika Padukone shared the screenshot on her Instagram and wrote 'hungry anyone?'

Of course, Ranveer Singh was the first to reply. 'I'd eat that' the Simmba actor shared on his Insta stories.

The dish is served for $10 at Dosa Labs, an Austin-based eatery in the US which experiments with desi food.

The description on the menu says it comes 'topped with fiery hot ghost chilli and stuffed with our potato mix.'

Mmm....sounds interesting, doesn't it?

deepika padukone feeds ranveer singh on their wedding day Cover image: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
 

