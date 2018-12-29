Revealed! What Indians love to have for lunch

December 29, 2018 09:45 IST

A look at 2018's food trends.

Indians love to eat and they simply love junk food.

A study conducted by Food Panda revealed that Indians love to order biryani, burgers, shakes and ice creams.

Take a look at some to the food trends that dominated this year.

Idlis and dosas are the preferred breakfast options.

For lunch, biryani, shakes and ice creams top the list.

Evening snacks are mostly about momos and pastas. People continue their love for shakes and ice creams in the evening too.

The favourite dinner is chicken biryani.

As for midnight cravings, Indians like to order rolls and shakes.

Any guesses for which are the cities that order out the most?

Well, it is Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The survey revealed that chicken biryani is the most ordered food item in Hyderabad.

As for Delhiites, they are crazy about tikkas and butter chicken.

However, an emerging new trend observed in Delhi NCR is that people were ordering their hakka noodles with chicken tikka. Sounds like an interesting combination, doesn't it?

Sugar-free juices and salads are getting more popular in Bengaluru.

Among the 'metros of tomorrow', Vizag, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar lead the race of cities that order out -- masala dosa and chicken biryani being the most ordered food in Vizag.

Jaipur loves to eat sweets and vegetarian thalis, as for customers in Bhubaneswar, they love to relish rasgullas after their meals.