Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ranveer's Salty, Sweet Shrikhand Recipe

Ranveer's Salty, Sweet Shrikhand Recipe

By Chef RANVEER BRAR
April 01, 2022 13:24 IST
Chef Ranveer Brar's caramel Salty Sweet Shrikhand is incredibly rich and irresistibly buttery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Salty Sweet Shrikhand

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp caramel syrup
  • 1 cup hung yoghurt or hung curd
  • Pinch crushed black pepper
  • Pinch green elaichi or green cardamom powder
  • ¼ cup powdered or icing sugar

For the garnish

  • Slivered almonds
  • Slivered pistachios
  • Few strands kesar or saffron
  • Rose petals, torn

Method

  • Mix the icing sugar, cardamom powder, black pepper, caramel syrup and hung curd in a bowl.
    Whisk well until smooth and thick in consistency.
    Garnish with the slivered nuts, saffron and rose petals.
    Refrigerate the shrikhand and serve chilled or serve immediately at room temperature.

Note: Adjust the crushed black pepper and the elaichi powder as per taste. Chef Brar uses upto 1 tbsp of each in this recipe.

2 cups dahi/yoghurt makes about 1 cup hung curd.

Use vegan yoghurt, now made in India by a few brands, to make a vegan version of caramel shrikhand.

For sugar free shrikhand, substitute icing sugar with stevia powder or stevia drops. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing. Sugarfree caramel syrups are marketed by coffee companies like Rage or make your own caramel syrup using this recipe [external link]

For a low-calorie dessert, use skim milk hung curd and substitute sugar for just a few tsp honey.

Chef RANVEER BRAR
