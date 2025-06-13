Raja Parba Special: Shristi's Poda Pitha

The vibrant Odia Raja Parba festival honours Bhudevi, the earth goddess and celebrates divine femininity.

During these few days, women enjoy a break from household duties while men prepare special treats for them, accompanied by various recreational activities.

One such treat is the unusual festival cake, Poda Pitha, served often on a banana leaf with Kheer.

A must-have delicacy for its smoky crust and richly-textured insides -- this slow-cooked delight, by Shristi Sahoo, brings the essence of Odisha culinary tradition into your kitchen.

Made with rice and urad dal, sweetened with jaggery, flavoured with spices and coconut, Poda Pitha literally means 'burnt cake' and that slight char is what makes it so special.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Udipta876/Wikimedia Commons

Poda Pitha

Makes: 8-10 servings

Ingredients

2 cups raw or parboiled rice

1 cup split black urad dal

Water

Salt to taste, about ½ to 1 tsp salt

1 ½ to 2 cups grated or powdered jaggery

1 cup grated fresh coconut

½ cup chopped fresh coconut, optional + a little xtra for garnish

¼ cup chopped cashews + a few extra for garnish

¼ cup raisins + a few extra for garnish

1-inch piece grated ginger

6-7 pods green elaichi or cardamom, seeds crushed

½ to 1 tsp freshly-crushed black pepper

1 tsp fennel seeds, optional

4-5 tbsp ghee

1-2 banana leaves, for lining the baking container, optional

Method

Wash the rice and the urad dal thoroughly.

Soak for 6-8 hours.

Transfer to a large bowl, cover and let it ferment overnight in a warm place.

Mix well.

The batter should be thick but pourable.

Adjust with minimal water if needed.

Line with banana leaves (if using) and grease again.

Pour the batter into the prepared dish.

Garnish with the few extra raisins, cashews, coconut slices.

Drizzle the remaining ghee on top.

For a more charred crust, increase the temperature to 200°C for the last 10 minutes.

Cover and cook for 1½ to 2 hours.

Check if done with a skewer.

Cool completely for 1 to 2 hours before removing and slicing.

Shristi's Note: I usually opt to bake it in a pressure cooker.

Let it cool fully to ensure clean slices.

Store in an airtight container and it will last for 2-3 days at room temperature.

