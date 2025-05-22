HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Odia's Chenna Poda

Recipe: Odia's Chenna Poda

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 22, 2025 13:25 IST

x

Odia's utterly delicious version of baked cheesecake is Chenna Poda. Shristi Sahoo brings the authentic taste of the much favoured dessert right to your kitchen with her recipe.

Chenna Poda literally translates to burnt cheese. That's precisely what this delightful sweet is -- caramelised, subtly sweet and full of crumbly loveliness. The best Chenna Poda can be found in the Nimapara district of Puri.

Chenna Poda

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subhransuphotography/Wikimedia Commons

Chenna Poda

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 500 gm chenna or freshly-made paneer, crumbled
  • 200 gm sugar or to taste
  • 1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 2 tbsp ghee
  • 1 tbsp suji or semolina, optional
  • 10-12 cashews
  • 10-12 raisins
  • Pinch of salt

Method

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the crumbled chenna, sugar, cardamom powder, semolina, salt.
    Mix well until well combined.
    Keep aside.
  • Lightly roast the cashews, raisins in 1 tsp of the ghee in a small frying pan, over low heat.
  • Add the roasted nuts and raisins to the chenna mixture and mix to distribute evenly.
  • Preheat an oven to 180 °C
  • Grease a round or square baking dish with the remaining ghee.
    Transfer the chenna mixture into the greased baking dish.
    Spread the mixture and press it down firmly with the back of a tbsp or your hand to ensure it gets compacted.
    Bake in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
    Take out of the oven and cool to room temperature.
  • Once cooled, cut it into slices or squares and serve warm or at room temperature.

Shristi's Tips: If using store-bought paneer, crumble it well.
To make paneer at home follow this recipe: Neena Gupta Makes Paneer 

Chenna Poda

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 12 Recipes
Indian Sweets Are the Best! 12 Recipes
8 Sweets That Made Their Town Famous
8 Sweets That Made Their Town Famous
Odisha's Ocean Of Milk Recipe
Odisha's Ocean Of Milk Recipe
Odia Recipe: Shristi's Chitau Pitha
Odia Recipe: Shristi's Chitau Pitha
Recipe: Odia Style Dahi Baigana
Recipe: Odia Style Dahi Baigana

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 3

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

VIDEOS

Brave BSF Women Troopers lead from front in Op Sindoor, crush enemy at samba border10:08

Brave BSF Women Troopers lead from front in Op Sindoor,...

'Trump being Trump': Ex-US NSA on president claiming credit for Indo-Pak truce0:55

'Trump being Trump': Ex-US NSA on president claiming...

Anil Kapoor was seen in a formal look at the airport1:00

Anil Kapoor was seen in a formal look at the airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD