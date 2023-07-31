Like Ranbir's New Hairstyle?

Who says women get all the fun gussying up as showstoppers.

Men too deserve some of your taaliyaan and seetis, and that's exactly what happened when Ranbir Kapoor swaggered onto the ramp -- maha confident, dapper, a sombre look on his face -- for buddy Kunal Rawal's collection Dhup Chao at FDCI India Couture Week, New Delhi.

Raha ka Papa was kitted out in a bandhgala and a flappy trouser-veshti hybrid and did his round with total aplomb.

IMAGE: Alia, yeh bandaa bahut serious hai. Does it have anything to do with prepping for Animal?

The beard, the undercut, the bandhgala fit -- all a class apart.

Did the flap on the trousers bump up or dent his machismo? Meh, neither.

As for that Poker Face, it made followers tell Ranbir, 'Paaji kadi hass bhi liya karo'.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: RK claps for Kunal.

From the side the getup looks like what a maitre de might wear in one of those fancy Paris bistros.

IMAGE: Versatile. She could be ready for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa or Delhi Crime in boots and glitter.

IMAGE: And she missed her seat on Kabul Express.

An ambisexual costume that even Mr Kapoor might have donned for his runway excursion.

IMAGE: Long Cool (Curvy) Woman In A Black Dress.

IMAGE: Grey beard on the catwalk. Wah. Super inclusive.