These are some of the controversial but interesting questions the late Alyque Padamsee raised in his last book, Let Me Hijack Your Mind.

Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Amrita Singh, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in 2 States. While Alia married Ranbir Kapoor last month, rumours are swirling about the Arjun-Malaika Arora wedding later this year. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan divorced in 2004. Kindly note that this image has only been used for representational purposes.

There are some words that fit the late Alyque Padamsee perfectly.

Maverick.

Rule breaker.

Thinker.

Also ad genius and theatre personality.

Though Alyque passed away in 2018, his thoughts and ideas are here to nudge you to think via his latest book, Let Me Hijack Your Mind, published by Penguin India.

And if you think it was ghost-written -- Alyque may have enjoyed that pun or dismissed it as utterly stupid -- this book is the result of multiple conversations co-author Vandana Saxena Poria had with him.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com IMAGE (from left): Raell Padamsee, Shiamak Davar, Dalip Tahil, Jim Sarbh and Vandana Saxena Poria at the launch of Alyque Padamsee's Let Me Hijack Your Mind.

Alyque's ideas, sometimes controversial, did at times flummox actors Dalip Tahil and Jim Sarbh who were at the Crossword book store in south Mumbai to discuss Padamsee's views.

But it was choreographer Shiamak Davar -- who was also on the panel -- who delighted the audience, especially the women, with one of his answers.

The event was presented by Padamsee's daughter, theatre personality Raell Padamsee.

Some views: explored at the book launch:

Do you know a thousand people intimately? What do you think Alyque's answer was?

Would you let your child sleep with a stranger? The response to that will leave you stunned.

Is it time for the 10 commandments to be revised? Alyque thought so.

Should marriages come with a renewable license?

And this is the Shiamak Davar answer we were talking about.