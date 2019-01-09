Kite lovers turn Ahmedabad sky into a colourful riot

Kite fliers from 45 different countries are painting the skies of Gujarat in vibrant colours with their high-flying kites.
The 30th annual International kite festival, which kicked off on January 6, is being held at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
Take a look.
Up, up and away! Colourful kites take to the the skies at the festival, which was inaugurated by Gujarat Governor O P Kohli. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
Kites of different shapes including snakes, centipedes, whales, stingrays, tigers are spotted at the festival. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
This year 151 kite flyers from 45 different countries like New Zealand, Spain, United States, Kenya, Turkey, Argentina and others are taking part in the event. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
WATCH: Gujarat's vibrant kite festival
Ahmedabad has been hosting the International Kite Festival since 1989, as part of the official celebration of Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo
The International Kite Festival is also expected to provide a major boost to the tourism and hospitality industry in Gujarat as almost 90 travel agents from 16 different state will also participate in the event. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo
A number of kite artists from across the globe have participated in the festival to showcase their skills. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo
The festival has also seen participation of around 200 local kite flyers from 13 different states. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo
The festival clearly puts out the message of ‘One sky, one world'. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo
Similar kite festivals will be organised organised across the Gujarat state in towns such as Surat, Dwarka, Jetpur, Vadodara, Saputara, Rajkot, Songadh, Kevadia and Dhorado over the coming week. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo
