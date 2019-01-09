Kite lovers turn Ahmedabad sky into a colourful riot

January 09, 2019 10:59 IST

Kite fliers from 45 different countries are painting the skies of Gujarat in vibrant colours with their high-flying kites.

The 30th annual International kite festival, which kicked off on January 6, is being held at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Take a look.

Up, up and away! Colourful kites take to the the skies at the festival, which was inaugurated by Gujarat Governor O P Kohli. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Kites of different shapes including snakes, centipedes, whales, stingrays, tigers are spotted at the festival. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

This year 151 kite flyers from 45 different countries like New Zealand, Spain, United States, Kenya, Turkey, Argentina and others are taking part in the event. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

WATCH: Gujarat's vibrant kite festival

Ahmedabad has been hosting the International Kite Festival since 1989, as part of the official celebration of Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo

The International Kite Festival is also expected to provide a major boost to the tourism and hospitality industry in Gujarat as almost 90 travel agents from 16 different state will also participate in the event. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo

A number of kite artists from across the globe have participated in the festival to showcase their skills. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo

The festival has also seen participation of around 200 local kite flyers from 13 different states. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo

The festival clearly puts out the message of ‘One sky, one world'. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo