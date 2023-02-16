Poster Girl Of Elegance Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala carries herself with the aplomb of the aristocrat she is.

The charming actor, who belongs to a politically prominent Nepalese family, after studying in Delhi and Varanasi planned on becoming a doctor. But life often deals you strange cards -- or, in this case, intriguing saudas (bargains) -- and she ended up making her Bollywood debut in Subhash Ghai's Saudagar.

More than 30 years later, she will now be seen as Yashu in the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, which releases on February 17.

She might be a 90s babe, but her fashion game is always au courant and she treats her fans to many a timeless moment of fashion in pakka aristocratic style.

IMAGE: The queen settles down on her throne!

Her pink sari and regal mystique almost urges you to curtsy before her.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

IMAGE: Okay, now you know what an off-duty princess looks like.

'Keep a green tree in your heart and perhaps the singing bird will come,' she writes sharing a quote from American writer Lois Lowry. Wishing lots of choon choon karti sona chidiya in your life, Manisha.

IMAGE: Surely several qawwalis can be written for this beauty? She brings roshini to her Insta feed in sweet, stylish neutral separates.

Those red roses are a final majestic touch.

IMAGE: Walking back into history: In a room full of memorabilia in her favourite white.

IMAGE: A pair of super avant garde sunglasses can uplift an everyday look 100 per cent and make it suitable for a saunter down Fashion Avenue.

IMAGE: A little girl in a hoodie.

IMAGE: Her Lilacness.

The soft, cool-toned colour should be reserved for her.

Waiting to see the haughty style she will bring to her Yashu avatar.



