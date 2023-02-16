News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Poster Girl Of Elegance Manisha Koirala

Poster Girl Of Elegance Manisha Koirala

By REDIFF STYLE
February 16, 2023 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manisha Koirala carries herself with the aplomb of the aristocrat she is.

The charming actor, who belongs to a politically prominent Nepalese family, after studying in Delhi and Varanasi planned on becoming a doctor. But life often deals you strange cards -- or, in this case, intriguing saudas (bargains) -- and she ended up making her Bollywood debut in Subhash Ghai's Saudagar.

More than 30 years later, she will now be seen as Yashu in the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, which releases on February 17.

She might be a 90s babe, but her fashion game is always au courant and she treats her fans to many a timeless moment of fashion in pakka aristocratic style.

IMAGE: The queen settles down on her throne!
Her pink sari and regal mystique almost urges you to curtsy before her.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Okay, now you know what an off-duty princess looks like.
'Keep a green tree in your heart and perhaps the singing bird will come,' she writes sharing a quote from American writer Lois Lowry. Wishing lots of choon choon karti sona chidiya in your life, Manisha.

 

IMAGE: Surely several qawwalis can be written for this beauty? She brings roshini to her Insta feed in sweet, stylish neutral separates.
Those red roses are a final majestic touch.

 

IMAGE: Walking back into history: In a room full of memorabilia in her favourite white.  

 

IMAGE: A pair of super avant garde sunglasses can uplift an everyday look 100 per cent and make it suitable for a saunter down Fashion Avenue.

 

IMAGE: A little girl in a hoodie.

 

IMAGE: Her Lilacness.
The soft, cool-toned colour should be reserved for her.
Waiting to see the haughty style she will bring to her Yashu avatar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
How to Win Hearts Like Mouni, Mithila...
How to Win Hearts Like Mouni, Mithila...
Elevator Styles: Whose Do You Like Best?
Elevator Styles: Whose Do You Like Best?
Shalini Pandey Is A Style Star
Shalini Pandey Is A Style Star
'Tipu's son Siddaramaiah': K'taka minister sparks row
'Tipu's son Siddaramaiah': K'taka minister sparks row
Aussies Must Be Wary Of Delhi Pitch
Aussies Must Be Wary Of Delhi Pitch
Skipper Harmanpreet lauds Shafali, Richa
Skipper Harmanpreet lauds Shafali, Richa
Mumbai local train's wheel catches fire, no one hurt
Mumbai local train's wheel catches fire, no one hurt

More like this

Here Comes The Sun, Natasa!

Here Comes The Sun, Natasa!

Pooja Hedge's Sweet Traditional Moments

Pooja Hedge's Sweet Traditional Moments

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances