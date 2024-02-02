News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » IYCU: Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi

IYCU: Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
February 02, 2024 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ministry of social justice and empowerment, government of India, will select students from Delhi to receive up to Rs 10,000 to cover tuition fees.

  • Career-related queries? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

How to apply for Post Matric Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational reasons. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI

The Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi, 2023-24, is a Centrally sponsored scholarship offered by the ministry of social justice and empowerment, government of India.

The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to students at the post-matriculation/post-secondary level.

The selected students will receive up to Rs 10,000 to cover tuition fees along with an annual academic allowance of up to Rs 10,000.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:

  • Be an Indian national.
  • Be domiciled in Delhi.
  • Belong to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.
  • Be studying at the post-matriculation/post-secondary level of studies in a government-recognised institution/college/university within India.
  • Have an annual parent(s)/guardian income of not more than Rs 2,50,000.
  • Have secured at least 75 per cent attendance at their educational institution in the previous year.

How to apply

Interested students may register on the official website HERE (external link).

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is March 31, 2024.

  • Career-related queries? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GETAHEAD
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Guidelines Impact Coaching Classes?
Will Guidelines Impact Coaching Classes?
How Edtech Will Benefit Students in 2024
How Edtech Will Benefit Students in 2024
The Top Ranked University In India Is...
The Top Ranked University In India Is...
Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer
Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer
PIX: Jaiswal bats positively while Gill fails again
PIX: Jaiswal bats positively while Gill fails again
Preity Is Grateful For The Love
Preity Is Grateful For The Love
ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs
ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs

More like this

How Much Does It Cost To Study Medicine Abroad?

How Much Does It Cost To Study Medicine Abroad?

Non-NEET Medical Careers for Class 12 Students

Non-NEET Medical Careers for Class 12 Students

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances