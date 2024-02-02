IYCU: Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi

The ministry of social justice and empowerment, government of India, will select students from Delhi to receive up to Rs 10,000 to cover tuition fees.

The Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC Students, Delhi, 2023-24, is a Centrally sponsored scholarship offered by the ministry of social justice and empowerment, government of India.

The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to students at the post-matriculation/post-secondary level.

The selected students will receive up to Rs 10,000 to cover tuition fees along with an annual academic allowance of up to Rs 10,000.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:

Be an Indian national.

Be domiciled in Delhi.

Belong to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Be studying at the post-matriculation/post-secondary level of studies in a government-recognised institution/college/university within India.

Have an annual parent(s)/guardian income of not more than Rs 2,50,000.

Have secured at least 75 per cent attendance at their educational institution in the previous year.

How to apply

Interested students may register on the official website HERE (external link).

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is March 31, 2024.

