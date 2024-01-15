How Edtech Will Benefit Students in 2024

Learning will become genuinely global as a result of immersive experiences.

Edtech advances will increase engagement, enhance knowledge and dissolve geographical barriers, says Anant Bengani, director, Zell Education.

Tech has revolutionised almost all industries; some a little more than others.

The sector that revamped itself completely -- propelled by the COVID pandemic -- is education.

Today, the way knowledge is delivered and received has changed conclusively as technology has become an important part of education.

From self-directed study to the leading-edge flipped classroom model, the ways of teaching have evolved; even students do not know what is around the corner for them.

With the increasing use of digital learning, edtech has become an essential part of the educational process.

Reports have indicated that the Indian education technology market is expected to be worth $30 billion over the next 10 years.

The way tech is advancing, it is indeed difficult to pinpoint the trends that will rule this market in 2024. But there are certainly a few whose impact would be significantly visible.

Some of them are listed below:

Artificial intelligence

When it comes to online education, personalisation is key, especially for young students.

On the back of many AI tools, teachers can personalise the entire learning experience -- identifying students' strong and weak areas with real-time feedback to help improve their performances.

It can also help automate administrative tasks, freeing up teachers’ time to focus on teaching.

AI-based software streamlines course development, accelerating the process while significantly cutting down the cost and resources needed.

This further facilitates learning experiences by assessing a student’s learning history and abilities to pinpoint knowledge gaps.

AI tools also promote inclusivity, where the 'classroom' is now globally available to learners, including those who have special needs, are visually or hearing impaired or speak different languages.

Immersive learning experience

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are revolutionising education.

Higher fidelity experiences are now possible because of recent developments in computer power and graphics processing; this makes augmented reality and virtual reality strong contenders for future educational platforms.

Imagine studying biology by dissecting a virtual frog, travelling in virtual reality to explore ancient Rome or working in shared virtual spaces with students from all around the world.

Learning will become genuinely global as a result of these immersive experiences. Edtech advances which will increase engagement, enhance knowledge and dissolve geographical barriers.

Bite-sized learning

Long-form lectures that last an hour are having trouble holding listeners' attention. As a result, bite-sized, targeted learning modules could become the mainstay in the form of microlearning.

Microlearning, which incorporates text, graphics, audio narration and interactive features like polls and quizzes is an advancement of video-based learning.

It is believed that learners can assimilate knowledge more rapidly from shorter films than from lengthier ones.

In contrast to conventional teaching techniques, which are only helpful, bite-sized learning it has been shown to increase student retention rates.

Think about the effects of interesting video lectures, interactive tests and gamified exercises designed to accommodate short attention spans.

In our fast-paced environment, this method makes knowledge accessible and is perfect for lifelong learning and skill development.

Skill-based learning

Traditional degrees are no longer the only assurance in the quickly changing employment market.

A report suggests that AI could replace 800 million jobs worldwide by 2030.

Expect a boom in edtech's skill-based learning platforms, providing students with highly sought-after abilities like data science, digital marketing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

By providing hands-on training, boot camps and certifications, these platforms guarantee that graduates are prepared for the workforce and can prosper in a constantly evolving environment.

However all these developments might face challenges in terms of data security and privacy.

Schools and universities will need to ensure that their online data is secure and protected from cyber threats.

They will also need to ensure that their students are aware of the risks associated with online activities and are equipped with the necessary skills to protect themselves.

In 2024, the Indian edtech market will be characterised by personalised learning, deeper AI and machine learning applications.

We will also get to witness the restoration of customer trust and new cost and revenue models.

There will be fierce competition but there will also be plenty of opportunities for professional and educational skill development and customisation.