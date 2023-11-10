The Top Ranked University In India Is...

Like last year, IISc Bangalore, Delhi University and five Indian Institutes of Technology -- Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur -- have secured positions in the elite top 100 institutes in Asia.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, has retained its top position in India in the QS World University Rankings-Asia.

According to the rankings, India has also surpassed China in the number of ranked universities and is now the 'most represented higher education system', with 148 featured universities, 37 more than last year.

It is followed by China with 133 universities and Japan with 96.

Myanmar, Cambodia and Nepal featured in the rankings for the first time.

Like last year, IISc Bangalore, Delhi University and five Indian Institutes of Technology -- Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur -- have secured positions in the elite top 100 institutes in Asia.

"The increasing visibility of Indian universities in the QS rankings reflects the dynamic expansion of India's higher education landscape," said Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President at QS.

"While the significant growth in the number of Indian institutions and their research contributions marks a noteworthy development in the region's educational profile, it also illuminates the path ahead for India to further elevate its standing in the global academic community," Sowter added.

While India falls below the regional average in academic reputation and employer reputation, it has achieved the second-best regional results in the papers per faculty metric among the higher education systems, with more than 10 universities ranked.

'India achieves its best average score for the staff with PhD indicator, signalling strong research output and a highly qualified faculty body,' a statement by QS said.

'This performance shows the potential for Indian institutions to leverage their academic rigour and research capabilities to further enhance their global standing,' QS added.

'India's performance in the international research network indicator, with a score of 15.4, falls slightly below the regional average of 18.8.

'This is indicative of a broader pattern evident across all internationalisation indicators, where India appears to be striving to balance two ambitious goals: catering to the educational needs of its vast domestic student population and enhancing its appeal to international students.

'Achieving proficiency in both domains simultaneously presents a significant challenge, particularly at a pace that matches global trends,' it added.

According to QS, India's outbound student mobility marks a significant milestone, exceeding China's for the first time in 15 years, with a notable increase in students pursuing education in the US while the country concurrently works to enhance its appeal to international students.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com