News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Pooja Does Yoga In Paris

Pooja Does Yoga In Paris

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 28, 2022 09:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Short on inspiration or motivation to get your flow on? Let Pooja Batra inspire you with her vacay yoga pics.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Pooja makes her vacation in Europe more fun by doing yoga in front of the Eiffel Tower.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Batra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja finds some calm and space for her yoga workout on a busy morning by the Eiffel Tower.

 

IMAGE: Stretching it out while doing vrikshasana or the tree pose.

 

IMAGE: Pooja also shared this pic of her doing shirshasana or the headstand at Marina beach in California.

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Can you bend your bod like Malaika?
Can you bend your bod like Malaika?
INSPIRATION to workout at home!
INSPIRATION to workout at home!
Rewati Rocks Yoga!
Rewati Rocks Yoga!
Koregaon-Bhima panel summons Sharad Pawar in May
Koregaon-Bhima panel summons Sharad Pawar in May
Did Modi Inspire This Grammy Win?
Did Modi Inspire This Grammy Win?
Why Personal Accident Cover Is A Must!
Why Personal Accident Cover Is A Must!
Turning Point: Stunning Rashid-Tewatia
Turning Point: Stunning Rashid-Tewatia

More like this

Pooja Batra wows us with her yoga skills

Pooja Batra wows us with her yoga skills

Bhagyashree's Tips to Survive Dark Times

Bhagyashree's Tips to Survive Dark Times

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances