News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Have Salad Not Poha!

Recipe: Have Salad Not Poha!

By ZELDA PANDE
January 31, 2023 12:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Poha is trending on the internet and do you know why?

Because IndiGo Airlines labelled one of their onboard offerings of poha as a 'fresh salad' in an advertisement.

So why is poha trending because you folks are craving a salad with poha in it? That's a tough call because poha doesn't lend itself to salad exactly.

But here's two salads, one with a homemade dressing, to kill that salad urge.

The first is a simple Swiss Grune Salat or green salad that goes with everything or can be had by itself as a wonderfully healthy meal.

The second is an Indian-Style Potato Salad.

Green salad

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes Photograph: Kind courtesy: Katrin Gilger/Wikimedia Commons

Zurich Grune Salat

Ingredients

  • 1 large perfect tomato, chopped into 6 pieces
  • 4 tsp chopped chives or else 3 tbsp chopped greens of a spring onion
  • 2 cups lettuce leaves torn into bite-sized pieces, ideally mixed iceberg lettuce, lollo rosso lettuce and other greens like baby spinach

Dressing

  • 1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar
  • 4-5 tbsp mayonnaise or a vegan mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp honey
  • 1 tsp mustard paste
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ tsp black pepper powder, freshly crushed
  • 4-5 leaves fresh basil

Add on croutons

  • 4-5 slices bread, chopped into 1-cm cubes
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp garlic paste, optional

Method

For the croutons

  • In a glass bowl, add the bread cubes and drizzle on the olive oil.
  • Microwave on high for 3-4 minutes and then stir and microwave for another 3-4 till nicely browned and crisp, taking care not to burn the croutons ie keep checking on them.
  • Then stir in the garlic paste and toss and microwave for another minute.
  • Take out of the microwave and cool and keep aside.
  • Alternately fry up the bread cubes with the olive oil in a non-stick frying pan over low heat, tossing all the time.
  • In the final minute or 2 of cooking add the garlic paste and fry another minute or 2. 

For the dressing

  • In a blender whip up all the ingredients and keep aside.

Assembly of the salad

  • In a large bowl, toss the ingredients of the salad with the dressing.
  • Serve sprinkled with the croutons.

Zelda's Note: You might consider adding 4-5 tbsp grated carrots, ½ a cucumber, peeled, cubed to the salad and topping the salad with a 2 tbsp grated cheese.

 

Potato Chaat Salad

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Vegan Feast Catering/ Wikimedia Commons

Zelda's Potato Chaat Salad

Ingredients

  • 3 large potatoes, boiled but firm, peeled, chopped in 1-inch pieces
  • 2 tsp imli or tamarind paste
  • ½ kabuli chana or chickpeas, soaked overnight
  • ½ tsp icing sugar
  • 1 red onion, finely chopped
  • 3-4 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro
  • 1 tomato chopped fine
  • 1 tsp chaat masala
  • Salt, about a pinch, since chaat masala also has salt
  • Squeeze of lime
  • ½ tsp lal mirchi or red chilly powder

For serving

  • 2 handfuls nylon sev
  • 4-5 flat puris, like used in sev puri, crumbled

Method

  • Boil the drained and washed kabuli chana with 3-4 cups water in a pressure cooker for 5-6 whistles over medium heat.
  • Chana should be firm but cooked and not mushy.
  • Open the cooker and cool.
  • Mix the cooked chana with all the other ingredients
  • Sprinkle the sev and crushed puris and serve.

Zelda's Note: You could consider adding 100-200 gm paneer cubed, especially if you don't like or eat potatoes and ½ a cucumber peeled and cubed and 1 tbsp finely chopped raw mango. Sweet potatoes can also replace potatoes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ZELDA PANDE
COMMENT
Print this article
Zelda's Mushroom-Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Zelda's Mushroom-Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Recipe: Mediterranean Lentil Salad
Recipe: Mediterranean Lentil Salad
Recipe: Thai-style Zirad Green Curry
Recipe: Thai-style Zirad Green Curry
Lucknow pitch curator sacked for 'shocker of a wicket'
Lucknow pitch curator sacked for 'shocker of a wicket'
PNB allays concerns about Adani group exposure
PNB allays concerns about Adani group exposure
IMF cuts India's growth to 6.1% for FY23
IMF cuts India's growth to 6.1% for FY23
'3 People Can't Decide How Judges Are Appointed'
'3 People Can't Decide How Judges Are Appointed'

More like this

Recipe: Crunchy Raw Mango Salad

Recipe: Crunchy Raw Mango Salad

Recipe: Fattoush Salad With Pita

Recipe: Fattoush Salad With Pita

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances