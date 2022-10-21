News
Diwali Recipe: Divya's Poha Chivda

By DIVYA NAIR
October 21, 2022 12:14 IST
Divya Nair's crispy and light Poha Chivda is a Diwali special. It's also great for everyday tea-time munching.

You may add cashews, raisins and red chilly powder too, or anything else you like, to have your own distinct mixture.

Poha Chivda

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Rabindran/Wikimedia Commons

Poha Chivda

Servings: 3-4 cups

Ingredients

  • 2-3 cups thin poha or flattened/beaten rice flakes (not the thick, long variety)
  • 1 cup peanuts
  • ½ cup puttani or roasted chana dal or split Bengal gram
  • 2-3 green chillies, chopped
  • 8-10 curry leaves
  • 8-10 pieces thinly sliced desiccated coconut
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • ½ tsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • Salt to taste
  • Pinch sugar

Method

  • Dry roast the poha in a heavy-bottomed kadhai in batches over medium heat for 2-3 minutes till crispy.
    Take care not to burn; poha burns easily.
    Keep aside.
  • In the same kadhai, heat the 2 tbsp oil over medium-low heat.
    Add the roasted chana dal, curry leaves, chillies, sliced coconut, peanuts.
    Keep stirring till the peanuts are cooked and change colour.
    Add salt and mix well.
    Add the turmeric, sugar, lemon juice.
    Mixl and take off heat.
    Add the roasted poha while the kadhai is still hot and mix well.
    Do not heat further.
    Add more salt if required.
    You may add a pinch of sugar to balance the taste.
    Cool and store it in an air-tight container for up to 3 weeks.

Editor's Note: Instead of peanuts, you may use raisins, cashews or your favourite roasted lentils to get a richer or different flavour. Or additional spices like sambar powder or hing (asafoetida).

The poha-peanuts ratio is as per taste. A 3:2 poha-nuts ratio is customary.

DIVYA NAIR / Rediff.com
