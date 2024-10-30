Planning To Register For IIT-JEE? Last Date Is...

The last date to register for the IIT-JEE Main 2025 Session 1 is November 22, 2024, 9 pm.

The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for the online registration process of the IIT-Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main -- January 2025, Session 1.

The last date to register for the IIT-JEE Main 2025 Session 1 is until 9 pm on November 22, 2024.

The details about how to register for the exam are available on the official website (external link).

This year, NTA has announced that there will be no optional questions in section B of the JEE Main 2025 exam.

This means that section B of the IIT-JEE (Main) question paper will now have five questions per subject. Students will need to attempt all five questions.

The IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises two papers -- Paper 1 for BE/BTech (Bachelor of Engineering) and Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning aspirants.

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and universities funded/recognised by participating state governments.

The IIT-JEE Paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch (Bachelor of Architecture, a five-year undergraduate programme) and Bachelor of Planning (a four-year undergraduate) courses in the country.

The IIT-JEE Main 2025 exam will be conducted in two sessions -- in January 2025 and April 2025.

Students who crack the IIT-JEE Main are eligible to appear for IIT-JEE (Advanced), following which the top-ranked students qualify for admission into the above-mentioned institutes.

The IIT-JEE exam comprises three subjects -- mathematics, physics and chemistry of 100 marks each.

The syllabus for JEE Mains 2025 is similar to classes 11 and 12.

For JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech), candidates may refer to class 11 and 12 physics, chemistry and mathematics textbooks of NCERT/state boards.

The detailed syllabus and chapters for the exam are available on the official website.

