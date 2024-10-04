News
Home  » Get Ahead » AI, ML Skills Are In High Demand

AI, ML Skills Are In High Demand

By Ajinkya Kawale
October 04, 2024 10:44 IST
India leads the pack: 4.1 per cent of job postings demand such skills.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lukas/Pexels.com
 

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become common at the workplace, organisations need people skilled in advanced technologies.

India is among countries making the greatest demand for data analytics from their workforces.

As many as 17.4 per cent of job postings in the country look for data analytics skills from potential employees, according to a report by Cornerstone.

The management and upskilling platform used its data to identify skills employers look for.

Since 2019, the share of AI and ML job postings worldwide has increased more than 65 per cent.

Demand for AI and ML skills is 2.5 per cent in Germany and 2.2 per cent in Japan.

Demand for AI and ML skills is 2.5 per cent in Germany and 2.2 per cent in Japan.

Ajinkya Kawale
