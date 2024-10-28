'Can A Car Mechanic Earn Rs 12 LPA?'

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar, founder of Zanwar Classes, helps aspirants prepare for competitive exams such as MHT-CET, IIT-JEE and NEET-UG.

You can ask rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar your questions HERE.

What are the best career options in science and engineering after Class 12?

Is it possible to crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (undergraduate) with six months of preparation?

Can automobile engineering help you earn Rs 12 lakh per annum?

Sushma: Sir I have PCB in my 12th as a regular candidate in CBSE.

I passed Class 12 in 2023.

If I gave math as an additional subject in 2025 appearing as a private candidate in CBSE, will I be eligible for JEE mains?

If not, can I apply to private colleges for B TECH?

Hello Sushma. You are eligible to appear for IIT-JEE (mains).

Even if you do not appear for JEE (main), then at least you must appear for your state-level engineering entrance examination.

If you score well, you may get a seat in a government engineering college.

If you score less than you expected, you can be apply to any private college for BTech.

Anonymous: I am a class 12 student. I chose PCB in Class 11.

I always wanted to be a car mechanic.

Does it pay well?

I am expecting 12 LPA in 12 years after setting up my service station.

Hello. It would have been better for you to choose mathematics in your class 11.

Nevertheless, here are some tips:

You can appear either for IIT-JEE or any state-level engineering entrance examination.





Depending on your score in the above entrance examination, you can join the automobile engineering course at a good engineering college.





Master the relevant subjects.





Start your business of car selling/car service station or something related to cars or a production line to achieve your goal.





Anonymous: Sir, currently it's October. In my last attempt, I scored 456.

I thought of going for BDS but now my parents want me to give another shot and try for MBBS because it's my first priority.

As I am late to join coaching, how should I cover my syllabus?

Hello. With a score of 456, it is not recommended to take a chance of another shot (ie repeat) for the NEET examination. Yet you are forced by your parents to repeat the examination.

I think you might have taken the decision along with your parents when the results were out.

We are in October! Soon it will be November, December followed by January.

Instead of counting on the remaining days/months, it would be better for you to focus on your studies.

The NEET examination is in May 2025. You have a six-and-a-half months to prepare.

From the syllabus, find out what you know and what you don't.

Prepare a list of weak topics from all subjects. Focus on them and try to excel in the weak topics.

Here are some tips:

Focus on weak topics.





Set a goal to revise the entire syllabus a minimum of 3-4 times.





Join a good coaching/personal tutor.





Join a test series that is available in offline mode.





Try to solve previous years' question papers.





Prepare your self-notes, a list of important formulas.





Compile a collection of synopsis from all the reputed NEET books.





Write your subject-wise difficulties in the specially prepared notebook and ask them on the same day or at most the next day to the concerned teacher.





Arrange all the question papers with their keys in a file. This will help at the time of revision.





Stay away from your gadgets as far as possible.

Remember that nothing is hard/impossible in life. Best of luck for your upcoming NEET examination.

