Diana, Mira, Sayani's Backless Styles

High hemlines, adventurous slits and deep necklines aren't the only ways to dress seductively.

Backless does it too. With subtlety.

And backless aesthetics are only getting bolder and better.

Bollywood fashionistas show off super sleek backs in ethnic wear, maxis and dresses.

IMAGE: Mira Rajput Kapoor's embroidered choli, heroically held together by a couple of strings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh and her pastel lehenga-choli is reminiscent of those charming ladies we use to see in miniature paintings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta's radiant feathers and tinsel Dolly J sari, with it's almost-not-there blouse, is a matter of pure awe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Sayani does it again with a printed black-and-white bandana... This time in Rome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Diana Penty dishes out alluring vibes in this silhouette by Pallavi Mohan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram