Would You Copy Deepika, Priyanka's Winter Looks?

Where the heck are you, Winter?

The cold season is not setting in quickly enough :/ in many places. But mornings have started getting colder. Evenings are shorter.

After a spell of heavy rain in several areas, it's finally the moment to dig out the warm clothes, shake out their moth balls and take stock.

Cardigans. Turtlenecks. Boots. Sweaters. Jackets. Let your winter fashion be a sight for sore eyes. Scroll on and get inspired!

IMAGE: Kya jacket hai! The Louis Vuitton puffer jacket is a killer (but don't ask the price).

As brand ambassador, Deepika Padukone is kitted out entirely in a fetching LV uniform.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: The neat boots bring Nargis Fakhri's LBD alive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

IMAGE: That's Alia Bhatt in her winter gear at Ranthambore not so long ago. She seemed to be loving the chill in her various intriguing layers -- neon pink wool dress, checked long coat, beige boots.

Alia always drops the best fashion ideas, even during pregnancy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Diana Chopra Jonas, the superstar's North Shore New York rescue dog, is enjoying the cosy but fashionable coat as much as Priyanka Chopra is.

Those boots are to die for, right?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Another classily-dressed-for-the-winter Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra (PC's cousin) puts it all together very stylishly while visiting Prague -- latex leggings, boots, neutral shade cropped sweater, brown-grey jacket. The beret is the masterstroke.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram