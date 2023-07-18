News
'Pani Puri Is The Best Hangout Food'

By DHRUTI VYAS, IMRAN KHAN
July 18, 2023 09:44 IST
We asked you, dear readers, to send us your best pani puri memories.

Dhruti Vyas, 16, from Dhanukarwadi, Kandivali, Mumbai, calls pani puri her 'favourite evening snack'.

Dhruti, who gorges on this street food with her friends, says: "My best memory is celebrating my birthday with a pani puri party with my friends. I like the (mixed) variety of pani puri -- a bit sweet and spicy."

Here's a pic of her enjoying homemade chaat. Dhruti captions it: "Enjoying pani puri with my cousins Krisha Madhu (centre) and Pankti Kiri (right).'

 

Imran Khan sent us this photograph of his daughter relishing pani puri at home.

"Pani puri is the best hangout food (you can have) with friends," says Imran.

"Pre-COVID-19, people were not bothered about hygiene and cleanliness. Nowadays people do check if the pani puri bhaiyya has worn gloves or not.

"Every state has its own version of pani puri. It's also known as puchke, gol gappe, etc. Every city too has a khau galli (a street full of food vendors) where we can see various pani puri stalls

"The best version, according to me, is pani puri with ragda.

"For hygiene reasons, these days, we make pani puri at our home."

Dear readers, what is your best memory of having pani puri?

Send us your best pani puri pictures, recipes, videos along with a short description of your favourite memory of the street food and what you like the most about it.

E-mail us your favourite pani puri pictures, recipes to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: My Pani Puri Memories) along with a short description of your favourite memory of the street food and what you like the most about it. We'll be happy to publish your best pani puri memories on Rediff.com.

