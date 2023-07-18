We asked you, dear readers, to send us your best pani puri memories.

Dhruti Vyas, 16, from Dhanukarwadi, Kandivali, Mumbai, calls pani puri her 'favourite evening snack'.

Dhruti, who gorges on this street food with her friends, says: "My best memory is celebrating my birthday with a pani puri party with my friends. I like the (mixed) variety of pani puri -- a bit sweet and spicy."

Here's a pic of her enjoying homemade chaat. Dhruti captions it: "Enjoying pani puri with my cousins Krisha Madhu (centre) and Pankti Kiri (right).'

Imran Khan sent us this photograph of his daughter relishing pani puri at home.

"Pani puri is the best hangout food (you can have) with friends," says Imran.

"Pre-COVID-19, people were not bothered about hygiene and cleanliness. Nowadays people do check if the pani puri bhaiyya has worn gloves or not.

"Every state has its own version of pani puri. It's also known as puchke, gol gappe, etc. Every city too has a khau galli (a street full of food vendors) where we can see various pani puri stalls

"The best version, according to me, is pani puri with ragda.

"For hygiene reasons, these days, we make pani puri at our home."

