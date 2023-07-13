News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Love Pani Puri? Share Your Best Pix, Stories

Love Pani Puri? Share Your Best Pix, Stories

By REDIFF FOOD
July 13, 2023 09:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Send us your best pani puri pictures, recipes, videos along with a short description of your favourite memory of the street food and what you like the most about it.

Share your best pani puri pictures and memories

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipika Kakkar/Instagram

Think monsoon and the first image that comes to mind is of crispy onion bhajiiyas, fried pakodas and steaming hot corn, spiced with lemon, butter and chaat masala.

But honestly, who can say NO to a plate of flavourful pani puris in the monsoon?Mouth-watering? Tempting and Simply Irresistible, right?

No wonder then, that even Google is celebrating one of India's most popular street foods on its home page with an interactive game to tease your taste buds.

Dear readers, we want you to tell us what is your favourite kind of pani puri?

Do you like them very teekha, thoda teekha, medium spicy, thoda khatta-meetha or teekha kum meeta zyada?

What kind of stuffing do you prefer -- chana-ragda, moong sprouts, khaara boondi, onion and boiled potato or something more interesting, something exotic?

There is hardly anyone we know who hasn't tried making pani puris at home during the lockdown. What about you?

What is your best memory of having pani puri?

Do you like the street food variety or the maybe more hygienic version served at fancy restaurants?

Better, still, do you like pani puri in India or abroad?

Is there a favourite adda or a pani-puri bhaiyya who treats you like a royal customer?

Do you also ask for an extra meeta or sukha puri with lots of sev on top?

Maybe the thought of having pani puri reminds you of someone -- a friend, a cousin, an ex or a colleague who was your go-to chaat buddy.

This is your chance to refresh your memories!

Do you have a picture of you having pani puri with your friends or family at your favourite chaat stall?

Please send us your favourite pani puri pictures, recipes to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: My Pani Puri Memories) along with a short description of your favourite memory of the street food and what you like the most about it. We'll be happy to publish your best pani puri memories on Rediff.com.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF FOOD
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: How to make Tapioca kokum chaat
Recipe: How to make Tapioca kokum chaat
Love street food? 3 recipes you can try
Love street food? 3 recipes you can try
Recipe: How to make Beetroot Tikki Chaat
Recipe: How to make Beetroot Tikki Chaat
'I have crazy dreams': Salman Rushdie on knife attack
'I have crazy dreams': Salman Rushdie on knife attack
In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy
In Modi's Amritkal, Worrying Decline Of Economy
Ash hails Jaiswal: 'He's the new star in the making'
Ash hails Jaiswal: 'He's the new star in the making'
Why Government Jobs Are In Short Supply
Why Government Jobs Are In Short Supply

More like this

Recipe: How to make Chatpata Lolly

Recipe: How to make Chatpata Lolly

SEE: How to make Katori Chaat

SEE: How to make Katori Chaat

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances