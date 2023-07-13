Love Pani Puri? Share Your Best Pix, Stories

Send us your best pani puri pictures, recipes, videos along with a short description of your favourite memory of the street food and what you like the most about it.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipika Kakkar/Instagram

Think monsoon and the first image that comes to mind is of crispy onion bhajiiyas, fried pakodas and steaming hot corn, spiced with lemon, butter and chaat masala.

But honestly, who can say NO to a plate of flavourful pani puris in the monsoon?Mouth-watering? Tempting and Simply Irresistible, right?

No wonder then, that even Google is celebrating one of India's most popular street foods on its home page with an interactive game to tease your taste buds.

Dear readers, we want you to tell us what is your favourite kind of pani puri?

Do you like them very teekha, thoda teekha, medium spicy, thoda khatta-meetha or teekha kum meeta zyada?

What kind of stuffing do you prefer -- chana-ragda, moong sprouts, khaara boondi, onion and boiled potato or something more interesting, something exotic?

There is hardly anyone we know who hasn't tried making pani puris at home during the lockdown. What about you?

What is your best memory of having pani puri?

Do you like the street food variety or the maybe more hygienic version served at fancy restaurants?

Better, still, do you like pani puri in India or abroad?

Is there a favourite adda or a pani-puri bhaiyya who treats you like a royal customer?

Do you also ask for an extra meeta or sukha puri with lots of sev on top?

Maybe the thought of having pani puri reminds you of someone -- a friend, a cousin, an ex or a colleague who was your go-to chaat buddy.

This is your chance to refresh your memories!

Do you have a picture of you having pani puri with your friends or family at your favourite chaat stall?

Please send us your favourite pani puri pictures, recipes to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: My Pani Puri Memories) along with a short description of your favourite memory of the street food and what you like the most about it. We'll be happy to publish your best pani puri memories on Rediff.com.