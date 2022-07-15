1 In 4 Indians Sleep Less Than 4 hours

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Polina Kovaleva/Pexels.com

COVID-19 wreaked havoc in many lives. From people complaining of long term health issues to a change in lifestyle, the pandemic also changed the way people sleep.

Community-based social network platform LocalCircles recently conducted a survey to understand how many hours of uninterrupted sleep Indians get at night.

The survey received more than 32,000 responses from Indians across 322 districts, which included 61% male and 39% female respondents.

According the survey released online, 1 in 2 Indians reported getting less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.

Few interesting findings from the report:

The first question in the survey asked households, 'How many hours of uninterrupted sleep do you generally get at night?'

Over 20,000 people participated in the survey of which only 6% reported to getting 8 to 10 hours of sleep, while 38% respondents get 6 to 8 hours of sleep.

On an average, 1 in 2 Indians are getting less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night; 1 in 4 Indians are sleeping less than 4 hours a day.

Check the results below:

The next question was, 'Has there been any change in your sleep pattern in the last few years with COVID being prevalent?'

Of the 11,541 people who participated in the survey, 52% citizens agreed that their sleep patterns have changed post the pandemic.

The final question in the survey was 'Has there been any change in your sleep pattern in the last few years with COVID being prevalent?'

As many as 6,000 people responded to the survey while also listing issues like sleep apnea, waking up during sleep, trouble going to sleep or needing more hours as mentioned below: